Trelleborg completes acquisition of silicone and thermoplastic medical components manufacturer

DELANO, Minn. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trelleborg , a world leader in engineered polymer solutions has, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions , fully acquired U.S.-based, and privately-owned, Sil-Pro, LLC. Sil-Pro is an ISO13485 certified and FDA registered manufacturer of silicone and thermoplastic components and assemblies for medical devices based in Delano, Minnesota.

The strategic acquisition adds capabilities for medium volume silicone products not offered by Trelleborg Sealing Solutions today and expands its manufacturing footprint. Sil-Pro’s thermoplastic capabilities are an important addition to the current Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Healthcare & Medical component portfolio.

Dave Pool, President of Sil-Pro, says: “Trelleborg brings a history of developing highly engineered product solutions and a reputation for putting the customer first, which is how we built our business and mirrors our mission. This, combined with Trelleborg’s significant customer-facing teams and global footprint, will enable us to explore new and exciting ways to deliver value to our customers.”

“Sil-Pro has brought value to its customers through vertical integration,” says Kristian Brok, President of Global Operations Elastomers for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “Sil-Pro has a staff of design and development engineers, along with tooling, machining, and automation teams, as well as ISO Class 7 cleanrooms. This is a significant addition to our global footprint and a capability that gives us the ability to take our customers’ projects from conception to full scale manufacturing.”

Linda Muroski, President of Marketing Americas at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Sil-Pro complements our existing product offering well and expands our product range in such areas as drug delivery and surgical tools. The acquisition of Sil-Pro will enable us to expand our capabilities, and product and services offerings, to better service our customers and help them achieve their goals.”

Sil-Pro is located in Delano, Minnesota in the United States. The transaction was consolidated on January 3, 2019. The company name changes to Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Delano, LLC.

