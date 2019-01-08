08/01/2019 19:56:39

Trelleborg completes acquisition of silicone and thermoplastic medical components manufacturer

DELANO, Minn. and FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trelleborg, a world leader in engineered polymer solutions has, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, fully acquired U.S.-based, and privately-owned, Sil-Pro, LLC. Sil-Pro is an ISO13485 certified and FDA registered manufacturer of silicone and thermoplastic components and assemblies for medical devices based in Delano, Minnesota.

The strategic acquisition adds capabilities for medium volume silicone products not offered by Trelleborg Sealing Solutions today and expands its manufacturing footprint. Sil-Pro’s thermoplastic capabilities are an important addition to the current Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Healthcare & Medical component portfolio.

Dave Pool, President of Sil-Pro, says: “Trelleborg brings a history of developing highly engineered product solutions and a reputation for putting the customer first, which is how we built our business and mirrors our mission. This, combined with Trelleborg’s significant customer-facing teams and global footprint, will enable us to explore new and exciting ways to deliver value to our customers.” 

“Sil-Pro has brought value to its customers through vertical integration,” says Kristian Brok, President of Global Operations Elastomers for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. “Sil-Pro has a staff of design and development engineers, along with tooling, machining, and automation teams, as well as ISO Class 7 cleanrooms. This is a significant addition to our global footprint and a capability that gives us the ability to take our customers’ projects from conception to full scale manufacturing.”  

Linda Muroski, President of Marketing Americas at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, says: “Sil-Pro complements our existing product offering well and expands our product range in such areas as drug delivery and surgical tools. The acquisition of Sil-Pro will enable us to expand our capabilities, and product and services offerings, to better service our customers and help them achieve their goals.”

Sil-Pro is located in Delano, Minnesota in the United States.  The transaction was consolidated on January 3, 2019. The company name changes to Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Delano, LLC.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

is one of the world’s leading developers, manufacturers and suppliers of precision seals, bearings and custom-molded polymer components. It focuses on meeting the most demanding needs of aerospace, automotive and general industrial customers with innovative solutions. Its network extends to over 25 production facilities and more than 50 marketing companies globally. The business area accelerates the progress of its customers through outstanding local support, an unrivalled product range including patented products and proprietary materials, a portfolio of established brands, unique process offerings, its Service PLUS value chain solution and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ philosophy. www.tss.trelleborg.com

Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of about SEK 32 billion (EUR 3.28 billion, USD 3.69 billion)

and operations in about 50 countries

. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap (TREL.B). 

www.trelleborg.com

For more information or high-resolution images, please contact:

Jim Dennison

Director of Marketing

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Americas 

Tel: +1 630 994-4131

Email: jim.dennison@trelleborg.com

Press release distributed in the Americas by:

Valerie Harding

Ripple Effect Communications 

Tel: + 1 617-536-8887

Email: Valerie@RippleEffectPR.com

85606_TrelleborgLogo.jpg

