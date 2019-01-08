TruStone Home Mortgage Employee Joins Board of Minnesota Mortgage Association

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Zajac, Area Sales Manager for TruStone Home Mortgage, was recently appointed to the board of the Minnesota Mortgage Association.

The Minnesota Mortgage Association is comprised of individuals and leaders who work in the mortgage industry. Its mission is to promote unity, strength and ethics within the mortgage industry by educating its members and loan officers on compliance, underwriting, legislation and other industry topics.

Zajac joined TruStone Home Mortgage in 2014 and has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He has been a member of the Minnesota Mortgage Association for three years. Now that he has joined the board, he hopes to introduce his fellow loan officers to the association so that they can use it as a resource and networking platform, “all in an effort to continue to unite the industry as well as provide opportunities to engage with other associations that support mortgage professionals.”

About TruStone Home Mortgage TruStone Home Mortgage is a division of TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union that provides mortgage financing throughout the Midwest. To learn more about the mortgage products and services offered, visit TruStoneHomeMortgage.com.

About TruStone Financial TruStone Financial is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota and is celebrating 80 years of supporting local communities. It is Minnesota’s third largest credit union with assets of $1.36 billion, as of November 30, 2018. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

