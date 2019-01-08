08/01/2019 12:00:00

TÜV SÜD America Appoints New Vice President of Human Resources

Peabody, MA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TÜV SÜD America Inc., a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specializes in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services, announces the appointment of Jobina Gonsalves to the role of Vice President – Human Resources for the Americas, including TÜV SÜD America, TÜV SÜD Canada, TÜV SÜD América de México, and TÜV SÜD America do Brasil.

Jobina Gonsalves joined the TÜV SÜD group in 2012. She started at TÜV SÜD in Singapore as VP-HR heading the HR team in the Asia Pacific region and deploying HR and talent policies to support the growth in Asia. In 2014, Jobina became Director – Employee Development in the Global HR team and was responsible for the design, development and implementation of the Talent Management roadmap for the organization. More recently, she also was responsible for Executive Management as the HR Business Partner for Senior Executives at TÜV SÜD.  Jobina comes with rich HR experience in end-to-end employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

Prior to TÜV SÜD, Jobina Gonsalves was leading the HR team for Robert Bosch in Singapore. Previously, Jobina drove the growth for an IT firm in Singapore by setting up the HR operations for a software firm. Jobina holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from India and a Graduate Diploma in Human Capital Management from the Management Development Institute of Singapore. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the Mumbai University. She is also a Certified Trainer for Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits and a Certified Coach for Gallup Strengths Finder. Jobina will be relocating to Boston from Singapore where she has been based for the past 17 years. She will be based out of TÜV SÜD Americas regional headquarters in Peabody, MA.

“Jobina Gonsalves’s global background, coupled with the depth of her expertise in HR best practices are critical to ensuring that TÜV SÜD America has the engaged employees and talent pool to ensure we stay competitive in the marketplace and continue delivering value for our clients ,” stated John Tesoro, President and CEO of TÜV SÜD America.

“I am looking forward to an exciting journey with TÜV SÜD America. As someone who has experienced the growth of TÜV SÜD in Asia for last 7 years, I am thrilled to be part of the TÜV SÜD America Leadership Team to contribute to the growth agenda towards 2025,” shared Jobina. “People are and have always been the asset that TÜV SÜD moves ahead with and HR plays a critical role in bringing the trust of our customers to us via our employees.”

Connect with Jobina Gonsalves on LinkedIn @  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jobina-gonsalves. For more information on TÜV SÜD services in the Americas, visit www.tuv-sud-america.com.

About TÜV SÜD

TÜV SÜD is a premium quality, safety, and sustainability solutions provider that specialises in testing, inspection, auditing, certification, training, and knowledge services. Since 1866, the company has remained committed to its founding principle of protecting people, property and the environment from technology-related risks. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, TÜV SÜD is represented in more than 1,000 locations worldwide. TÜV SÜD operates globally with a team of more than 24,000 multi-disciplinary experts recognised as specialists in their respective fields. By combining impartial expertise with invaluable insights, the company adds tangible value to businesses, consumers and the environment. The aim of TÜV SÜD is to support customers with a comprehensive suite of services worldwide to increase efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk. www.tuv-sud.com

About TÜV SÜD America

TÜV SÜD America Inc., a subsidiary of TÜV SÜD AG (Munich, Germany), is a leading globally recognized testing and certification organization. TÜV SÜD's Business Assurance division provides management system certification services to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, Safe Quality Food (SQF), and more. TÜV SÜD's Product Service division offers electrical and mechanical product safety, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing, environmental testing, NRTL and SCC certification, CE marking assistance, restricted substance services, international compliance services, and more. TÜV SÜD America also provides a comprehensive suite of services for the medical device sector as a European Union notified body for the medical device, active implantable medical device and in-vitro diagnostic device directives, and a complete service portfolio including ISO 13485 and MDSAP certification, FDA 510(k) and third-party inspections. The company's Industry Services division offers a full suite of services for pressure equipment manufacturers and materials producers exporting products to the European Community. The Industry Services division also includes TÜV SÜD Global Risk Consultants, the leading global provider of unbundled property loss control services. For more information visit www.tuv-sud-america.com/.

Jasmine Martirossian

TÜV SÜD America

978-288-9706

jasmine.martirossian@tuvsud.com

