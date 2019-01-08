08/01/2019 18:12:52

United Nations commission to integrate ISA standards into cybersecurity regulatory framework

Research Triangle Park, North Carolina USA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has confirmed it will integrate the widely used ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards into its forthcoming Common Regulatory Framework on Cybersecurity (CRF). The CRF will serve as an official UN policy position statement for Europe.

 

At its recent annual meeting in Geneva, UNECE’s Working Party on Regulatory Cooperation and Standardization Policies recognized the ISA99 standards development committee for its leading role in conceiving and developing the widely used standards, while formally accepting review input presented on behalf of ISA99 by committee member Pierre Kobes of Siemens.

 

The ISA/IEC 62443 standards are developed primarily by the ISA99 committee of the International Society of Automation (ISA), with simultaneous review and adoption by the Geneva-based International Electrotechnical Commission. ISA99 draws on the input of cybersecurity experts across the globe in developing consensus standards that are applicable to all industry sectors and critical infrastructure, providing a flexible and comprehensive framework to address and mitigate current and future security vulnerabilities in industrial automation and control systems.

 

“The Common Regulatory Framework will serve to establish a common legislative basis for cybersecurity practices within the massive EU trade markets,” points out Glenn Merrell of Industrial Control System Security. “This formal recognition is greatly valued and appreciated as another important validation of the industry-leading work of the experts on ISA99 who have contributed their knowledge and time in developing the ISA/IEC 62443 series,” adds Merrell, an ISA Certified Automation Professional® (CAP®) who was instrumental in representing ISA99 to UNECE.

 

“This recognition reflects the growing and widespread adoption of ISA/IEC 62443 by government organizations and manufacturing sectors throughout the world,” emphasizes ISA Executive Director Mary Ramsey. “Beyond our role as a global standards developer, ISA is fully cognizant of and has prioritized our responsibility as an international nonprofit association of automation professionals to support and advance the understanding and application of these critical standards through our supplier-neutral cybersecurity education and training programs, developed with guidance from leading ISA99 experts.”

 

For information on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards and related training and learning resources, contact Charley Robinson, ISA Standards, crobinson@isa.org or 1-919-990-9213.

 

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (www.isa.org) is a nonprofit professional association that sets the standard for those who apply engineering and technology to improve the management, safety, and cybersecurity of modern automation and control systems used across industry and critical infrastructure. Founded in 1945, ISA develops widely used global standards; certifies industry professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its 40,000 members and 400,000 customers around the world.

 

ISA owns Automation.com, a leading online publisher of automation-related content, and is the founding sponsor of The Automation Federation (www.automationfederation.org), an association of non-profit organizations serving as "The Voice of Automation." Through a wholly owned subsidiary, ISA bridges the gap between standards and their implementation with the ISA Security Compliance Institute (www.isasecure.org) and the ISA Wireless Compliance Institute (www.isa100wci.org).

 

 

Jennifer Halsey

International Society of Automation (ISA)

919-990-9287

jenniferhalsey@isa.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
17:46
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
21
14:31
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
20
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
3
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
4
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router
5
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
18:29
Generex Biotechnology Completes Acquisition of Olaregen Therapeutix Inc.
18:12
United Nations commission to integrate ISA standards into cybersecurity regulatory framework
18:11
Juguetón, the World’s Largest Toy Drive, Once Again Surpasses Expectations
18:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, XRAY and AGN
18:06
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, XPO and TDOC
18:05
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSANY, CMCM and CURO
18:00
Abeona Therapeutics Strengthens Financial Leadership with New Executive Appointments
18:00
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 18:55:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-08 19:55:54 - 2019-01-08 18:55:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY