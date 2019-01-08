UPDATE -- OpsRamp Receives Integration Certification From ServiceNow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for the modern enterprise, today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, available now in the ServiceNow Store . Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that the OpsRamp integration has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform® security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of OpsRamp with ServiceNow.

OpsRamp's service-centric AIOps platform integrates with ServiceNow® ITSM to proactively address IT issues, reduce constant firefighting, and rapidly restore IT services. Organizations can benefit in a variety of ways, including:

Bi-Directional Synchronization Between ServiceNow ITSM and OpsRamp. Any changes to ServiceNow incidents will be automatically updated in OpsRamp and vice-versa for better alert prioritization and impact analysis.

Faster Incident Detection and Response. Discover and analyze patterns across large operational datasets for reduced mean time to detection (MTTD) and faster mean time to resolution (MTRR) during service disruptions.

Intelligent Alerting With Relevant Business Context. A direct OpsRamp integration now makes it easier to send context-infused alerts to ServiceNow so that incident management teams can focus on the critical alerts that matter to the business.

Streamlined Incident Collaboration. Restore business services faster with tailored notifications that help on-call staff easily collaborate and troubleshoot IT outages. OpsRamp automatically creates incidents for high-priority issues and reduces the human time spent per alert with actionable inferences.

Service-Health Management. Contextual discovery and native instrumentation in OpsRamp for legacy and modern workloads make it easier to maintain service levels for critical services. OpsRamp lets enterprise IT teams decode digital interactions and drive intelligent responses for IT events with the right operational insights.

“This certification is an endorsement of our ServiceNow ITSM integration capabilities,” said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer at OpsRamp. “Customers leverage our service-centric AIOps platform for solving everyday IT operational problems at scale, with deep capabilities for hybrid monitoring, intelligent correlation, and on-demand automation. Enterprises can now easily orchestrate efficient workflows across service delivery and IT operations teams to manage incidents, which is critical for service reliability and performance.”

“We’re excited to deliver a service-centric AIOps platform that helps modern IT teams identify, troubleshoot and automate their incident response,” said Varma Kunaparaju, Chief Executive Officer at OpsRamp. “This integrated solution, combining OpsRamp’s digital operations platform with ServiceNow ITSM, is truly the future of intelligent incident management .”

OpsRamp will showcase this integration with ServiceNow in its latest on-demand tech talk . Customers can access the OpsRamp integration on the ServiceNow store for better visibility, intelligence, and automation of their incident management activities. To learn more about the OpsRamp integrations, visit https://www.opsramp.com/the-opsramp-platform/integrations/

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, KAR Auction Services, and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now® Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers

