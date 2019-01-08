08/01/2019 15:08:20

UPDATE:  Westleaf Inc. Going Public Wednesday, January 9th -- CFN Media

Seattle, WA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CFN Media Group (“CFN Media”), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering Westleaf Inc.’s strategic year of growth and the company’s going public date.

On the heels of an exciting 2018, Canada’s Westleaf Inc. (TSX-V: WL) is pleased to announce that the company will be going public on Wednesday, January 9th. Calgary-based Westleaf is a truly vertically integrated cannabis company, with state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, testing, and research & development facilities currently under construction in Saskatchewan and Alberta. As well as a specific focus on creating a unique retail experience and innovative product presentation under the brand Prairie Records.

Westleaf Highlights:

  • Vertically Integrated: Premium retail locations proposed for British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan and potentially Ontario; indoor cannabis cultivation facility currently under construction in Battleford, Saskatchewan; development of a state-of-the-art extraction and production facility in Calgary, Alberta;

  • A Unique Cannabis Retail Experience: Prairie Records is a differentiated retail concept approach with tactile in-store branding and sticky consumer engagement;

  • Superior Retail Footprint: Targeting more than 30 locations to launch in 2019 and 2020 in densely populated neighborhoods and tourist destinations;  

  • The Team: Combining cannabis cultivation experts, veteran business development professionals, and tenacious capital market specialists, Westleaf’s senior team brings integrity, innovation, and industry-defining thought leadership to the cannabis space;

  • M & A Focused: Track record of successful partnerships & acquisitions with a value-oriented investment approach;

  • Strategic Partnerships with Leading Industry Players: TilrayVIVO CannabisATB Financial , Canndara Canada and Delta 9; and

  • Strong Financial Position: Access to up to $57 million of capital ($27 million of cash and $30 million in low cost, non-dilutive capital).

Scott Hurd, President and CEO of Westleaf Inc., noted that the company is poised to make a major mark in the Canadian cannabis space in 2019 “Westleaf has spent the last year setting the table to successfully execute on our plans. We have acquired some of the strongest strategic partners in the industry; we have made the appropriate acquisitions, particularly in the retail space; and we have a sufficient amount of financing in place to execute on our ambitious plans for the coming year.” 

Westleaf’s preparations to begin trading included a number of key recent strategic transactions: 

Canndara & Prairie Records

On December 20, 2018, Westleaf announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 21.4% interest in Canndara Canada Inc., a premium cannabis retail company with over 50 prospective retail locations throughout Canada, with the option to purchase the entire company.

Commenting on the deal, Scott Hurd, President and CEO of Westleaf Inc. said, “We continue to be extremely impressed with both the quality and quantity of retail locations that the Canndara team has amassed, and look forward to continuing to grow the portfolio with the goal of developing the largest cannabis retail company in Canada.”

Westleaf is developing a national footprint of retail stores called Prairie Records which mimic the design and feel of record stores to create a shopping experience that is radically different from the head shops and “Apple store knockoffs” currently representing the cannabis industry. Its strategy is to focus only premium locations within densely-populated, high-traffic shopping and resort areas.

As part of the transaction, Canndara will begin building Prairie Records stores to accelerate the rollout of the brand and portfolio. Current Canndara retail locations are at varying stages of development with 17 development permits awarded, and independently Westleaf’s plan for Prairie Records features a rollout of upwards of 30 retail locations by 2020 in markets across Western Canada, including its first Alberta location in Calgary’s iconic Palace Theatre.

“The synergy that exists between Canndara and Westleaf is rooted in our collective vision to build a leading cannabis brand in Canada,” said John Radostits, CEO of Canndara. “Our team’s hard work to build a robust portfolio of strategic locations along with Westleaf’s strong team, the Prairie Records brand and unique retail strategy, have established a formula for success. Together, we are carving out our position as a trailblazer in the cannabis industry with a truly revolutionary cannabis purchasing experience for Canadians.”

Prairie Records customers will be immersed in music as they flip through brand materials resembling the dust covers of records, but containing information about product names, branding, strains, and THC/CBD content. The album cover concept leverages the instinctual connection between music and recreational cannabis, allows Prairie Records to operate and excel within the strict regulation of product packaging and merchandising, and allows customers to more deeply connect with chosen brands while also becoming educated about cannabis.

Westleaf & Ace Valley

Earlier in the month, Westleaf announced it was partnering with Ace Valley to launch cannabis retail stores in the province of Ontario, through a strategic alliance and brand licensing deal which combines the expertise of two customer-centric companies to launch premium Ace Valley retail locations throughout the province. Infusing Westleaf’s impressive cannabis retail expertise with Ace Valley’s strong brand awareness, the arrangement brings the promise of an unrivalled retail environment to Ontario cannabis consumers.

“The agreement showcases our commitment to the Ontario cannabis market, reinforces our aggressive strategy to launch cannabis retail in privatized markets across Canada and allows us to tap into Ace Valley’s dedicated following and strong brand credentials,” said Scott Hurd, President and CEO of Westleaf. “We are thrilled to work with Ace Valley and jointly launch superior retail locations that will ultimately benefit the end user through retail excellence and brand consistency.”

Founded by the creators of the iconic Ace Hill brewery, Ace Valley is an experienced and admired cannabis company in the Ontario market, which has cultivated a network of dedicated customers that will now benefit from the retail expertise of the Westleaf team.

Through the agreement, Westleaf and Ace Valley will introduce a unique cannabis shopping experience branded Ace Valley, with the Westleaf team providing guidance on standard operating procedures and cannabis retail best practices. Ace Valley will support the retail platform through collaboration on design, merchandising and branded marketing efforts.

Ace Valley has initially developed a highly curated selection of pre-rolled joints and dried flower with the expert growers at Flowr in Okanagan Valley, British Columbia. These products are currently available for sale in Ontario and British Columbia, and Ace Valley is developing value-add cannabis products, including vape pens and cannabis beverages (to be sold in Canada when regulations allow), as well as Ace Valley-branded retail experiences.

For more information, please visit www.acevalley.com.

Financing Agreements

On December 5, Westleaf and IGC Resources, who in October announced the intent to combine business operations, announced that IGC had closed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts of IGC (the “Subscription Receipts”) for gross proceeds of $20,108,403 (the “Offering”) resulting in 23,656,945 subscription receipts issued, including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option, which was increased to 6,008,945 Subscription Receipts.

Additionally, Westleaf announced that Tilray Inc. (“Tilray”) has made a $2.9 million strategic investment through the Offering. Westleaf views Tilray’s investment as a validation of its innovative approach to retail through its retail banner, Prairie Records, and is a strong endorsement of Westleaf’s strategy and leadership team. Scott Hurd said that Tilray’s investment reinforces the strength of Westleaf’s approach to cannabis retail and its team’s execution capabilities, as well as a testament to Tilray’s confidence in Westleaf’s ability to capture market share.

The transaction capped off a year of impressive growth for Westleaf, which also signed strategic partnerships with  VIVO Cannabis and Delta 9 Cannabis, secured favourable debt financing with ATB Financial, and crafted a partnership with Thunderchild First Nation of Saskatchewan.

As part of a go-public event in October 5, 2018, Westleaf announced a reverse takeover of IGC Resources Inc., whereby Westleaf would become publicly traded. The reverse takeover transaction with IGC closed on December 28, 2018, and as a result, Westleaf will be going public on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, using the stock symbol WL.

For more information, please visit

www.westleaf.com

www.prairierecords.ca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/PrairieRecords/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrairieRecords/

Please follow the link to read the full articlehttps://www.cannabisfn.com/westleaf-inc-going-public-wednesday-january-9th/

About CFN Media

For Visitors and Viewers

CFN Media’s Cannabis Financial Network (CannabisFN.com) is the destination for savvy investors and business people profiting from the worldwide cannabis industry. Viewers will see breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry.

For Cannabis Businesses & Companies

CFN Media is a leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the cannabis industry. We help private, pre-public and public cannabis companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Our powerful digital media and distribution platform conveys a company’s message and value proposition directly to accredited and retail investors and national media active in the North American cannabis markets.

Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world’s preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets.

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: https://www.cannabisfn.com/featuredcompany

Disclaimer

CannabisFN.com is not an independent financial investment advisor or broker-dealer. You should always consult with your own independent legal, tax, and/or investment professionals before making any investment decisions. The information provided on

 https://www.cannabisfn.com

 (the ‘Site’) is either original financial news or paid advertisements drafted by our in-house team or provided by an affiliate. CannabisFN.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies that are the subject of the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies.  We are not an independent news media provider. We make no warranty or representation about the information including its completeness, accuracy, truthfulness or reliability and we disclaim, expressly and implicitly, all warranties of any kind, including whether the Information is complete, accurate, truthful, or reliable. As such, your use of the information is at your own risk. Nor do we undertake any obligation to update the items posted. CannabisFN.com received compensation for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on CannabisFN.com along with financial and corporate news.  

The above article is sponsored content. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CannabisFN.com and CFN Media, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure outlining our compensation: https://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/

Contact  

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com

cfn_tweakedspacing.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
19
06 Jan
BAVA
En ommer fatternada jeg forstaar simpelthen ikke dit behov for at skrige din antipati mod Bava ud fr..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spero Therapeutics Signs License Agreement with Everest Medicines to Develop, Manufacture and Commercialize SPR206 in Asia, with Option for SPR741 Rights, and Initiates SPR206 Phase 1 Clinical Trial
2
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
3
Mesoblast Highlights 2019 Key Priorities for its Leading Cellular Medicines Pipeline at Biotech Showcase in San Francisco
4
NETGEAR Advances the Smart Home Experience With New Technologies Introduced at CES 2019
5
NETGEAR Expands Product Offering for Small Businesses With New Switch Lineup and the Addition of New Wireless Access Points for Orbi Pro, Insight and a Standalone Router

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:32
Net Asset Value(s)
15:31
Hurricane relief trip planned for Travelex Insurance Services
15:28
Ossa Fisher Named Istation’s President
15:27
The observation status for Karlbergsvägen 77 Fastighets AB (publ) is updated (7/19)
15:26
Net Asset Value(s)
15:21
Regal Assets now offering Crypto & Precious Metal Investments to Canadian RRSP/TFSA Investors
15:20
Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Announces the Hiring of David Misch
15:15
Gentex to Demonstrate New Dimmable Glass, Connected Car and Digital Vision Systems at CES 2019
15:13
Dermatology Hall of Fame to Recognize Industry Pioneers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 January 2019 15:51:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-08 16:51:04 - 2019-01-08 15:51:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY