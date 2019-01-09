09/01/2019 12:50:00

Advanced Energy to Present at Needham Growth Conference

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in innovative power and control technologies, announced today that Yuval Wasserman, President and CEO, and Paul Oldham, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be presenting at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 8:40 am EST at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the company’s website www.advancedenergy.com shortly after the presentation.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex semiconductor and industrial manufacturing applications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

For more information, contact:

Brian Smith

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

(970) 407-6555

ir@aei.com 

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Logo

Regulatory news

