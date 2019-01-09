09/01/2019 12:55:00

Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter

Related content
08 Jan - 
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Ru..
20 Dec - 
Akorn Names Douglas S. Boothe as President and CEO
07 Dec - 
Supreme Court of the State of Delaware Rules Against Ak..
Related debate
07 Dec - 
Akorn-Fresenius Fight Over Canceled Deal Is Argued in C..

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced that it received a warning letter, dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018. 

Akorn is committed to the highest standards of quality and compliance, and will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA to resolve all issues addressed in the warning letter.  The Company will respond to the FDA letter within the required 15 working days.

The Company has full confidence in the quality of the products manufactured at the Decatur facility and expects to continue production at the plant.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward looking statements", including expectations regarding continued production of product and other statements regarding Akorn's goals and strategy. When used in this document, the words “will,” “expect,” “continue," “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “could,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A number of important factors could cause actual results of Akorn and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware court’s recent decision against Akorn on Akorn’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation related to the court’s decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by Akorn with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn and any actions taken by Akorn, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, and (vii) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of Akorn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2018) and in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of Akorn’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 2018 (as filed with the SEC on May 2, August 1, and November 6, 2018), and other risk factors identified from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. Akorn undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.

Investors/Media:

(847) 279-6162

Investor.relations@akorn.com

AkornLogoSOLID_.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:55 AKRX
Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter
08 Jan AKRX
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
20 Dec AKRX
Akorn Names Douglas S. Boothe as President and CEO
07 Dec AKRX
Supreme Court of the State of Delaware Rules Against Akorn, New CEO Search Underway
26 Nov AKRX
Akorn Receives Product Approval
12 Nov AKRX
Investor Alert - Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims Against Certain Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc.
07 Nov AKRX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) and Encourages AKRX Investors to Contact the Firm
06 Nov AKRX
Akorn Provides Third Quarter 2018 Results
29 Oct AKRX
Akorn Receives Product Approval
18 Oct AKRX
Akorn Appeals Fresenius Kabi Ruling

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
4
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related stock quotes

Akorn Inc 3.940 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:07
DirectView to Attend NASDAQ Interview to Provide Update on LOI and Corporate Progress, and to Present At 2019 Cannabis Conference
13:05
SURGE LAUNCHES FREE UNLIMITED WIRELESS PLAN NATIONWIDE
13:02
BWVI and Its Branding Partner SponsorsOne Announce Their New Campagn for 2019 Featuring Shipwreck Jewelry By Bradford James and Benefiting The Thirst Project
13:00
Southeastern Grocers Partner with eTrueNorth to Launch CLIA-waived Laboratory for Point-of-Care Testing at Local Pharmacies
12:55
Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter
12:50
Advanced Energy to Present at Needham Growth Conference
12:46
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - December 2018
12:45
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives
12:39
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 13:27:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-09 14:27:33 - 2019-01-09 13:27:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY