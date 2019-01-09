Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 results on Friday, January 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by George Martinez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Retzloff, President; Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer; and Ray Vitulli, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Bank. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Friday, January 25, 2019, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events – News.

Conference Call and Live Webcast

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers, (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 4644835. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events – News.

Conference Call Webcast Archive

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. On October 1, 2018, Allegiance completed the acquisition of Post Oak Bancshares, Inc., surpassing $4.0 billion in assets and a total of 28 combined bank offices throughout the greater Houston metropolitan area and one in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

