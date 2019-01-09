Appian Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

RESTON, Va., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after market close on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.
The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13686334.
About AppianAppian (NASDAQ: APPN) provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian’s platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
