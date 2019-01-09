09/01/2019 16:00:00

Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Announces Results of Officer Elections; Orchard Ascends to President Position

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of the Directors has elected a new slate of officers under the leadership of a new President — Luke Orchard, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance & Risk Management Officer for IGT.

Previously an AGEM Vice President, Orchard replaces Tom Nieman as President for a 2-year term, while Mr. Nieman moves to the Treasurer position for a 1-year term. One-year terms were approved for:

  • Vice President Thomas Jingoli (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Konami Gaming)

  • Vice President David Lucchese (Executive Vice President, Digital & Interactive Business Leader, Everi)

  • Vice President Robert “Bob” Parente (Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, Gaming, Scientific Games)

  • Vice President Eric Fisher (President, Gaming, Crane Payment Innovations)

  • Secretary Mark Dunn (Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited)

  • Treasurer Tom Nieman (Vice President, Marketing, JCM Global)

  • General Counsel Daron Dorsey (Senior Vice President and General Counsel - Americas, Ainsworth Game Technology)

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

