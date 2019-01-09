09/01/2019 17:01:36

BONDUELLE - Results of the option for the dividend to be paid in cash and/or in shares for fiscal year ended 30th June, 2018

Related content
07 Dec - 
Bonduelle Combined Shareholder's Meeting of the 6th of ..
22 Oct - 
BONDUELLE - Statement of availability of the 2017-2018 ..
11 Oct - 
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares a..

BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros

Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure, France

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

Villeneuve d'Ascq, on the 9th of January, 2019

Press Release

Results of the option for the dividend to be paid in cash and/or in shares

for fiscal year ended 30th of June, 2018

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 6th, 2018, by approving 3rd and 4th resolutions, decided the payment of a dividend of €0.50 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30th, 2018 and offered to each shareholder for the total amount of the dividend, net of any compulsory levies, an option to be paid in cash and/or in shares.

The price of these shares to be issued in payment of the dividend was set at €28.27, i.e. equal to 90% of the average of the trading prices of the twenty stock exchange trading days preceding the date of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, less the net amount of the dividend, rounded to two decimal places after the decimal point to the nearest hundredth, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 232-19 of the French Commercial Code.

Upon expiry of the option period which was between 14/12/2018 and the 28/12/2018 inclusive, it was established that the total number of new shares is 257 222, representing 0.79% of the share capital.

Following this operation, and based on the 31th December, 2018 voting rights press release, the capital is formed of 32 538 340 shares with a nominal value of €1.75, representing 51 339 625 theoretical voting rights.

The new shares have a nominal value of €1.75, bear rights as from July 1st, 2018 and have the same characteristics and confer the same rights as the former actions having given the right to the dividend.

They were subjected to a request for admission to trading on Euronext in Paris under the same code as the existing shares.

The delivery of the new shares for the shareholders who opted for a payment of the dividend in shares took place on the day of the payment of the dividend in cash, i.e. on January 9th, 2019.

This document is a free translation into English and has no other value than an informative one. Should there be any difference between the French and the English version, only the French-language version shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by Bonduelle.

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:01 E:BON
BONDUELLE - Results of the option for the dividend to be paid in cash and/or in shares for fiscal year ended 30th June, 2018
07 Dec E:BON
Bonduelle Combined Shareholder's Meeting of the 6th of December 2018 - Option for payment of the dividend in cash or in shares
22 Oct E:BON
BONDUELLE - Statement of availability of the 2017-2018 Registration document
11 Oct E:BON
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
01 Oct E:BON
BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 Annual Results: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitability
07 Sep E:BON
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
31 Aug E:BON
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
06 Aug E:BON
BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 Financial Year Turnover: FY of growth and annual profitability objective confirmed
13 Jul E:BON
BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
04 Jul E:BON
Bonduelle completes the acquisition of Del Monte processed fruit and vegetable business in Canada from Conagra Brands

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
2
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related stock quotes

Bonduelle 30.95 1.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:48
Wavemaker US Named Among the Best Places to Work by Ad Age
17:45
Vivakor Creates a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund to Invest in its Opportunity Zone Business to Manufacture all of its Proprietary Remediation Processing Centers
17:31
WISekey Introduces WISeTrustBoot, the First Platform-Independent Secure Boot and Firmware Update Solution, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
17:30
Listen Technologies Launches Listen EVERYWHERE
17:24
NVBDC Celebrates Growth and Success In 2018
17:18
BTblock & Fresh Tilled Soil Partner to Bring The Design Sprint Hybrid Model(TM) to Blockchain Implementation
17:10
Continental Posts Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019
17:07
Transaction in Own Shares
17:03
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 18:07:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-09 19:07:06 - 2019-01-09 18:07:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY