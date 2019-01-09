Bottomline Technologies Onboards The Access Bank UK Limited to Faster Payments Scheme

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced it has added The Access Bank UK Limited to the Faster Payments Scheme (FPS) via Bottomline’s Real Time Payments Service.

Bottomline’s Real Time Payments Service is a managed, end-to-end gateway that offers banks, payment service providers and their customers, fast, efficient and secure access to Faster Payments, without the cost and overhead of implementing, running and maintaining their own technology infrastructure. The direct connected gateway enables the processing of inbound and outbound transactions with a plug and play solution.

“Participation in the Faster Payments Scheme (FPS) is a crucial milestone in the evolution of The Access Bank UK Limited’s customer focused market strategy,” said Jamie Simmonds, CEO, The Access Bank UK Limited. “Our customers are innovative and require access to services that enable them to pay and get paid, 24x7, 365 days of the year. With our participation in FPS, our customers can make payments at the touch of a button, helping funds reach their destination faster.”

“Our Real Time Payments Service offers simple and secure access to Faster Payments,” said Nigel Savory, Managing Director, Global Business Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. “We’re pleased to provide The Access Bank UK Limited and its customers with a low-risk, prompt and efficient service, available any time their customers need to pay and get paid.”

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Contact for Media:

Gemma Waite

Director of Communications

Bottomline Technologies

603-501-6537

gemma.waite@bottomline.com