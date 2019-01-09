08/01/2019 23:12:51

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HFBC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HFBC) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF).

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on January 7, 2019 and valued at $128.3 million, HopFed stockholders will receive $21.00 in cash or 0.444 shares of First Financial for each share of HopFed common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether HopFed and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own HopFed shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of HopFed please go to https://bespc.com/hfbc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

