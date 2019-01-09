09/01/2019 06:31:32

CGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update

CGG Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update

Solid CGG New Perimeter Q4 2018 Revenue of $432 Million

Driven by Strong Segment Multi-Client Sales of $219 Million

2018 Year-End Net Debt of $736 Million

PARIS, France - January 9, 2019

Fourth quarter 2018 new perimeter revenue update

CGG anticipates Q4 2018 revenue under the Group's new perimeter of around $432 million, up 16% year-on-year and 54% sequentially.

CGG anticipates segment Geoscience fourth quarter 2018 revenue of around $108 million, up 16% sequentially.

CGG anticipates segment Multi-Client sales of around $219 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, the highest quarterly segment revenue since Q4 2015. After-sales are expected to be around $114 million. Strong multi-client sales in Latin America, North Sea, West Africa and US land drove multi-client revenue to this high level despite low Gulf of Mexico sales (including StagSeis(TM) data).

CGG anticipates Sercel fourth quarter 2018 external equipment sales of around $105 million, up 17% sequentially.

Following the presentation of the new CGG strategy at the Capital Market Day on November 7, 2018, the Acquisition business segment will be reported and presented as discontinued operations and assets held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5 as of Q4 2018.

Financial debt at the end of 2018

CGG expects 2018 year-end net debt to come down to around $736 million, compared to $769 million at the end of September 2018.

The Group's liquidity is expected to increase to around $435 million at the end of December 2018, compared to $412 million at the end of September 2018.

CEO Comments

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "Our solid Geoscience performance, strong Multi-Client sales and high level of land equipment deliveries by Sercel this quarter confirm clients' recognition of CGG's technology leadership and our new strategy focused on the Group's core businesses."

Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

CGG will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on March 8, 2019, before the opening of Euronext Paris.

The Company provides this information based on a preliminary revenue review. The Company has not completed its financial reporting and related consolidation, review and control procedures, including the review of all sales against the established revenue recognition/cut-off criteria. The estimates provided in this release are therefore subject to change and the Q4 2018 financial statements finally approved and released by the Company may deviate materially from the information herein. Reference is made to the definition of Segment revenues in the Company`s annual and quarterly reports. As of Q4 2018, the Acquisition segment will be reported and presented as discontinued operations and assets held for sale in accordance with IFRS 5.

About CGG

CGG (

www.cgg.com

) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad ba

se of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition

and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,200 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN:

0013181864

).

Contacts

Group Communications  & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

Investor Relations

Matthieu Lugez

Tel: +33 1 64 47 35 46

E-mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

      
    
    
 

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
39
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
2
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
3
Pre Stabilisation Allianz Finance II BV EUR 7&11 year
4
MediPharm Labs Signs Large Multi-Year Cannabis Extraction Agreement With TerrAscend Marking Strong Start to 2019
5
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

06:31
CGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
06:16
Basilea reports positive interim results from registrational phase 2 study with oncology drug candidate derazantinib in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA)
06:01
WISeKey to Lead Groundbreaking 2019 Davos Cybersecurity and transHuman Code Roundtables Focusing on the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet of Everything
05:59
Mitek enables ANNA Money to increase new customer acquisition by 25% in 3 months
04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) And Its Directors
04:00
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Newfield Exploration Corporation
03:30
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
03:14
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
02:33
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – NHTC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 07:13:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-09 08:13:59 - 2019-01-09 07:13:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY