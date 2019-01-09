09/01/2019 20:15:18

Clarkson University to Host Stop on 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series

Potsdam, NY, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next summer, hundreds of collegiate anglers will bring their boats and fishing gear up to the North Country to take part in the Northeast Regional Competition in the 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops.

The competition will take place on the St. Lawrence River in Waddington, N.Y. and at Clarkson University, June 18-21, 2019. The events are open to collegiate anglers from across the country and the public is welcome to participate in some of the scheduled activities. Clarkson University is hosting the tournament, with events both in Waddington and Potsdam.

“As the host institution selected for the Bassmaster’s Northeast Regional Competition in June 2019, Clarkson University looks forward to sharing with the field of competitors all of the reasons why New York’s North Country is one of the special places on the planet to live, study, work, and visit,” said Anthony G. Collins, President of Clarkson University and co-chair of the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.  “We are grateful for the enthusiasm from village representatives from Waddington and Potsdam to make this event a success for participants and fans, as well as the region.”  

The Bassmasters Elite Series already has a home in Waddington during August, and Waddington Village Mayor Janet Otto-Cassada is excited about the impact an additional Bassmaster’s collegiate tournament will bring to the area. “Now that the professional fishing world has discovered the quality of the St. Lawrence River, the sky is the limit. These tournaments will have a big economic impact on the area, and will inspire the next generation of fishermen and their fans,” she said. 

“Clarkson University and the other colleges in our local area are strong economic drivers that bring unique opportunities to our region,” said Potsdam Village Mayor Reinhold “Ron” Tischler. “We are pleased to be a part of this great collaboration across the sectors and communities in St. Lawrence County to welcome the Bassmaster’s Collegiate Series to our region for the first time.”

“We could not be more excited about this opportunity. With the Adirondack Mountains and St. Lawrence River Valley in our backyard, Clarkson University is well known among outdoor enthusiasts for its access to great hiking, mountain biking, hunting, and fishing – especially world-class bass fishing,” said Benjamin Seaman ’19, president and founder of Clarkson’s Bass Fishing Club.  “Clarkson has a wide range of clubs like ours that take full advantage of our location and the recreation interests of students. I am so grateful for all of the amazing opportunities I have been given at this University.”   

A tournament on the St. Lawrence River during summer could create an exciting atmosphere for collegiate anglers; last August at the Bassmasters Elite Series, a new Elite record was set for the heaviest daily limit of smallmouth bass—27 pounds, 12 ounces.

“We are extremely excited about this event. This will be the final stop on the 2019 College Tour,” said Hank Weldon, B.A.S.S. senior manager. “We have seen the caliber smallmouth the St. Lawrence River can produce when our Elite Series has held an event there. The competition will be exciting. In addition to the fishing, our friends at Clarkson University and in Potsdam are rolling out the red carpet for the anglers. I anticipate our anglers who attend this event will not want to leave.” 

There will be three other collegiate tours held in 2019 in North Carolina, Alabama, and Arkansas. The St. Lawrence River tour is the final one of the year before the college championships in July.

Clarkson University educates the leaders of the global economy. One in five alumni already leads as an owner, CEO, VP or equivalent senior executive of a company. With its main campus located in Potsdam, N.Y., and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Beacon, New York, Clarkson is a nationally recognized research university with signature areas of academic excellence and research directed toward the world's pressing issues. Through more than 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, arts, education, sciences, and the health professions, the entire learning-living community spans boundaries across disciplines, nations and cultures to build powers of observation, challenge the status quo, and connect discovery and innovation with enterprise.

    Benjamin Seaman '19, of Colchester, Vt. (left) and Tyler Robinson '19, of Waddington, NY display four bass after taking second place in the New York State Qualifier for the Bassmasters National Collegiate Championship this past summer.

    Benjamin Seaman ’19, president of the Clarkson Bass Fishing Club and Clarkson President Tony Collins.

