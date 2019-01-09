09/01/2019 23:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
09 Jan - 
TX DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ternium S.A...
09 Jan - 
ATUS DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Altice USA, Inc. ..
09 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times. 

To learn more about the Altice USA, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ternium-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Ternium S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Paolo Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Rocca was indicted for his role in a graft scheme. According to the article, “The judge charged Rocca after the Argentine billionaire testified that one of his company’s executives paid an undisclosed amount of cash to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012. The officials were allegedly working for then-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner’s administration to speed up a compensation payment from Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez for the nationalization of Sidor, a unit that had been seized by Venezuela. Rocca’s group was compensated with $1.95 billion for the unit.”

To learn more about the Ternium S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09 Jan TX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan TX
TX DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ternium S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case Seeking Investor Losses – TX
09 Jan CMCM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TX, CMCM and CURO
08 Jan TX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT ATUS TX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Jan TX
INVESTOR NOTICE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan TX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, PPDF and TX
05 Jan TX
TERNIUM SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX
04 Jan TX
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Ternium S.A. To Contact The Firm
04 Jan TX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Ternium S.A. (TX) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
4
San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program
5
DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

Related stock quotes

Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 29.16 1.6% Stock price increasing
Altice USA Inc Class A 18.31 1.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09 Jan
Tribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
09 Jan
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVE CARUSO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER – RETAIL CREDIT
09 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
09 Jan
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
09 Jan
Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call
09 Jan
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
09 Jan
Lloyd’s of London “Steered” Hawaii Homeowners by Artificially Inflating Coverage in Kickback Scheme, Federal Lawsuit Alleges

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 00:11:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-10 01:11:29 - 2019-01-10 00:11:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY