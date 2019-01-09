09/01/2019 23:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
09 Jan - 
EIX DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison Inte..
09 Jan - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
08 Jan - 
CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Ad..

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 - November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Edison International class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM)

Class Period: April 26, 2017 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cheetah-mobile-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Cheetah Mobile Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile’s apps had undisclosed imbedded features which tracked when users downloaded new apps; (2) Cheetah Mobile used this data to inappropriately claim credit for having caused the downloads; (3) the foregoing features, when discovered, would foreseeably subject Cheetah Mobile’s apps to removal from the Google Play store; (4) accordingly, Cheetah Mobile’s revenues during the relevant period were in part the product of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cheetah Mobile Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09 Jan EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan EIX
EIX DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Edison International Investors of Important Jan 15 Deadline in Class Action – EIX
08 Jan EIX
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan EIX
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
08 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGI EIX MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Edison International (EIX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 15, 2019
07 Jan EIX
DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Edison International and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan EIX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EIX, MDR and ATUS
05 Jan EIX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Edison International of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – EIX
02 Jan COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, MGI, EIX and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
4
San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program
5
DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

Related stock quotes

Edison International 58.40 1.3% Stock price increasing
Cheetah Mobile Inc Ameri.. 6.140 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09 Jan
Tribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
09 Jan
ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORPORATION APPOINTS DAVE CARUSO CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER – RETAIL CREDIT
09 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EIX and CMCM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
09 Jan
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
09 Jan
AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities
09 Jan
Preferred Bank Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call
09 Jan
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
09 Jan
Lloyd’s of London “Steered” Hawaii Homeowners by Artificially Inflating Coverage in Kickback Scheme, Federal Lawsuit Alleges

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 January 2019 00:11:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-10 01:11:25 - 2019-01-10 00:11:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY