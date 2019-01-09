09/01/2019 19:06:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
08 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WBT APHA TDOC: The Law Offices of Vi..
08 Jan - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO XRAY PRGO: The Law Offices of Vi..
08 Jan - 
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Remi..

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: XPO Logistics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the XPO Logistics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Teladoc Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company’s financial performance to the Company’s “innovation,” “operational improvement efforts,” “new products,” and “continued investments in sales and marketing” and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the “highly competitive” market for its products. In reality, the Company’s financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company’s three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. (“Patterson”), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company’s reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading.  In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company’s reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

To learn more about the Dentsply Sirona, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:06 XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
08 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: XPO XRAY PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
08 Jan TS
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TS, XPO and TDOC
08 Jan XPO
INVESTOR ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07 Jan XPO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
05 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
03 Jan XPO
UPDATE – SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
03 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - February 12, 2019
02 Jan XPO
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02 Jan XPO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NSANY XPO TDOC DXC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related stock quotes

XPO Logistics Inc 61.82 2.6% Stock price increasing
Teladoc Inc 55.06 2.4% Stock price increasing
DENTSPLY SIRONA 40.08 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:14
Bloomfield Capital Provides $5.9 Million Bridge Loan Secured by a Hotel Located in St. Augustine, FL
19:10
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Sogou Inc. and Certain Officers – SOGO
19:08
Hausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.
19:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against PPDAI Group Inc. and Certain Officers – PPDF
19:03
MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR POT INDUSTRY FINDS LIBERATION IN CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM
19:00
Conference on Commercial Composting—One of Hottest US Industries—Comes to Glendale This Month
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019
18:57
New, Innovative Water Recycling System Saves Costs and Resources in Commercial Laundry Operations

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 19:36:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-09 20:36:56 - 2019-01-09 19:36:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY