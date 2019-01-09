CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: XPO Logistics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO’s highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Teladoc Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company’s operations; (iv) the Company’s enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 9, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-form?wire=3

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants attributed the Company’s financial performance to the Company’s “innovation,” “operational improvement efforts,” “new products,” and “continued investments in sales and marketing” and told investors that these factors helped the Company succeed despite the “highly competitive” market for its products. In reality, the Company’s financial results had been buoyed by an anticompetitive scheme among the Company’s three primary distributors that suppressed competition in the dental supply market and artificially inflated the price of dental supplies sold by Dentsply. Further, Defendants concealed that an exclusive distribution arrangement that Sirona had with one of its distributors, Patterson Companies, Inc. (“Patterson”), required Patterson to regularly make large minimum purchases regardless of demand and, as a result, by 2015, Patterson had been supplied with so much excess inventory that it could not be sold. This channel-stuffing rendered the Company’s reported sales, financial results and guidance materially false and misleading. In addition, the Company represented that it reported its financial statements, including its goodwill, in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. In fact, the Company’s reported goodwill was artificially inflated and not reported in accordance with GAAP because it did not reflect the financial impact of the anticompetitive scheme.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

