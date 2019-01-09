CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES

Las Vegas, NV - CES 2018, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV, CES – January 8, 2019 – Own the moment as Cleer Inc., designer and manufacturer of high-performance audio electronics announces the MIRAGE Smart Display Speaker with Alexa a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree, to be showcased at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1 – Booth #20424.

An innovative spin on smart home entertainment - the MIRAGE Smart Display Speaker features a curved display with 360-degree sound and is built upon the Qualcomm APQ8053 Smart Audio Platform, incorporating flexible Bluetooth® 4.2 + BLE and Wi-Fi connectivity as well as a complete Alexa integration for powerful and immersive connected experiences.

The curved 7.8” flexible AMOLED display delivers immersive viewing from all angles. Stay on top of your schedule, in touch with family or view lyrics to that special song. Integrated LED lighting also compliments any decor and sets the mood day or night. In Music Mode, the light will pulse in-sync with your favorite playlist.

“Flexible AMOLED has allowed us to rethink how we create audio products for consumers home. We’re excited to get away from square displays and leverage 360-degree sound in conjunction with the flexible display, said Patrick Huang, CEO and President of Cleer Inc.

At home in the kitchen, office or living room, the MIRAGE speaker delivers rich and immersive, 360-degree audio via a ringed 3.1 channel speaker array with passive radiator. Selectable DSP modes, via the Cleer Connect + app, allow for anything from room-filling music to a home theater experience.

Superb far-field voice recognition with optimized noise-rejection affords superb hands-free interaction. Enjoy effortless voice control via Alexa from anywhere in the room – just ask to access your favorite playlists, control smart home devices, access tens of thousands of skills, and more. The Mirage also allows for touch control.

The MIRAGE Smart Home Display will be available for in 3rd Quarter 2019 in Black, for $499.99 MSRP

ABOUT CLEER - We are Cleer, a performance audio brand. We believe that elevating every moment is what a great audio product should do, and we’ve set out to prove that it’s possible. Our rules are simple: exceed expectations. Avoid what’s trendy.

ABOUT QUALCOMM - Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Cleer Contact: Claude Schmidt • 1 (858) 201-3388 ext.103 • email: claude.schmidt@cleer.us

Press Contact: Roberta Lewis · Tel: 1 (713) 408-9401 · email: roberta.lewis@cleer.us

Roberta Lewis

Cleer, Inc.

7134089401

roberta.lewis@cleer.us