09/01/2019 19:00:00

Conference on Commercial Composting—One of Hottest US Industries—Comes to Glendale This Month

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,000 members of the commercial composting community will be gathered Jan. 28-31, 2019 for the first time for the annual conference of the US Composting Council in an era of infrastructure challenges, keen attention to food scrap diversion and the link between compost and climate change.

The Conference features a trade show of nearly 100 vendors of equipment and services related to commercial composting, one of the most rapidly growing industries in the US. Nationally known speakers include keynote Judith Schwartz, author of Cows Save the Planet, Joe Lamp’l, star of PBS’s Growing a Greener World, and Jeff Lowenfels, expert on the soil-food-web and organic gardening.

“Our conference focus on the role of compost in regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration to mitigate climate change is in response to the intense interest in these concepts,” said Frank Franciosi, Executive Director of the USCC.

As a result, the demand by citizens, policymakers and elected leaders for more food scrap diversion and compost production has driven a clamor for compost production facilities. The annual USCC event serves as a place for new entrepreneurs learn best business practices; an exchange for members to discuss policy issues to solve challenges to developing composting businesses; and a location for compost manufacturers and collectors of organic materials to find the newest vendors of services and products.

The second annual Emerging Composter Challenge, a national pitch contest for the compost industry, will be held Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, Jan. 31, an outdoor Equipment and Demonstration Day, the only show of its kind where compost windrow turners, screens, grinders and other large equipment are displayed and operated for visitors by the world’s major vendors of such equipment.

For more information, see compostconference.com.

The US Composting Council, a national organization dedicated to the development, expansion and promotion of the compost manufacturing industry, was established in 1990 to encourage, support and perform compost related research. USCC promotes best management practices, establishes standards, educates professionals and the public about the benefits of composting and compost utilization, and enhances compost product quality, and trains compost manufacturers and compost markets. USCC members include compost manufacturers, marketers, equipment manufacturers, product suppliers, academic institutions, public agencies, nonprofit groups and consulting/engineering firms.

CONTACT:

Linda Norris-Waldt

Communications Director

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
46
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
26
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
25
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
14:15
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
21

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:14
Bloomfield Capital Provides $5.9 Million Bridge Loan Secured by a Hotel Located in St. Augustine, FL
19:10
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Sogou Inc. and Certain Officers – SOGO
19:08
Hausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.
19:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against PPDAI Group Inc. and Certain Officers – PPDF
19:03
MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR POT INDUSTRY FINDS LIBERATION IN CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM
19:00
Conference on Commercial Composting—One of Hottest US Industries—Comes to Glendale This Month
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019
18:57
New, Innovative Water Recycling System Saves Costs and Resources in Commercial Laundry Operations

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 19:36:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-09 20:36:41 - 2019-01-09 19:36:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY