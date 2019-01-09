Cray to Present at 2019 Needham Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global supercomputer leader Cray Inc. (Nasdaq: CRAY) announced today that Paul Hiemstra, vice president and corporate treasurer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Cray presentation will be held on Wednesday, January 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

The Cray presentation will be available to the public via live audio webcast. To listen to the webcast, go to the Investors section of the Cray website at https://investors.cray.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the Cray website for 90 days.

About Cray Inc.

Cray Inc. (Nasdaq:CRAY) combines computation and creativity so visionaries can keep asking questions that challenge the limits of possibility. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, Cray develops the world’s most advanced supercomputers, pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray continues to innovate today at the convergence of data and discovery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. Go to www.cray.com for more information.

