Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TiVo, Harris, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Align Technology, McDermott International, and Patrick Industries — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR), and Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

TIVO DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TIVO HRS DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HRS JBHT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JBHT ALGN DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALGN MDR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MDR PATK DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PATK

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR), and Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 7th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TIVO CORPORATION (TIVO) REPORT OVERVIEW

TiVo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TiVo reported revenue of $164.71MM vs $197.90MM (down 16.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TiVo reported revenue of $826.46MM vs $649.09MM (up 27.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs $0.35. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.85 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full TiVo Corporation (TIVO) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=TIVO

-----------------------------------------

HARRIS CORPORATION (HRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Harris' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Harris reported revenue of $1,542.00MM vs $1,410.00MM (up 9.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.81 vs $1.33 (up 36.09%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Harris reported revenue of $6,182.00MM vs $5,900.00MM (up 4.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.04 vs $4.50 (up 34.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.67 and is expected to report on July 30th, 2019.

To read the full Harris Corporation (HRS) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HRS

-----------------------------------------

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. (JBHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported revenue of $2,209.76MM vs $1,843.33MM (up 19.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.20 vs $0.92 (up 30.43%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported revenue of $7,189.57MM vs $6,555.46MM (up 9.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.24 vs $3.84 (up 62.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.34 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

To read the full J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=JBHT

-----------------------------------------

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Align Technology's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Align Technology reported revenue of $505.29MM vs $385.27MM (up 31.15%) and basic earnings per share $1.26 vs $1.03 (up 22.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Align Technology reported revenue of $1,473.41MM vs $1,079.87MM (up 36.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.89 vs $2.38 (up 21.43%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.85 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ALGN

-----------------------------------------

MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. (MDR) REPORT OVERVIEW

McDermott International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, McDermott International reported revenue of $2,289.00MM vs $959.00MM (up 138.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.01 vs $1.00 (down 99.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, McDermott International reported revenue of $2,984.77MM vs $2,635.98MM (up 13.23%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.95 vs $0.42 (up 364.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.51 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full McDermott International, Inc. (MDR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=MDR

-----------------------------------------

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. (PATK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Patrick Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Patrick Industries reported revenue of $575.14MM vs $407.51MM (up 41.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.17 vs $0.73 (up 60.27%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Patrick Industries reported revenue of $1,635.65MM vs $1,221.89MM (up 33.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.54 vs $2.47 (up 43.32%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.10 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=PATK

-----------------------------------------

