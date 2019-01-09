09/01/2019 04:55:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) And Its Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it filed a class action lawsuit against Inuvo, Inc. (“Inuvo” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: INUV) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of Inuvo who have been harmed by Inuvo in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(d)(4), 14(e) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).  The action seeks to enjoin the expiration of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) on the proposed transaction, pursuant to which Inuvo will be acquired by ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (“CPT Parent”) through ConversionPoint’s wholly-owned subsidiary CPT Merger Sub, Inc., (“CPT Merger Sub”) and CPT Cigar Merger Sub, Inc., a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Inuvo Merger Sub”) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint alleges, that on December 17, 2018, in order to convince Inuvo’s public common stockholders to vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, Parent filed a materially incomplete and misleading Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Proxy”) with the SEC, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. As stated in the Proxy, upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, current Inuvo stockholders will own approximately 29.24% of the combined company and current CPT stockholders will own approximately 70.76% of the combined company (the “Merger Consideration”). The Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) the valuation analyses prepared by the Company’s financial advisor, Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord”), in support of their fairness opinion and (ii) the potential conflicts of interest faced by the Board during the sales process leading up to the Proposed Transaction.

Additionally, although the Proxy does not yet set the date for the special meeting of Inuvo’s stockholders to vote on the Proposed Transaction (the “Stockholder Vote”), the Proxy does state the merger parties’ intention to conclude this merger during the first quarter of 2019. It is therefore imperative that the material information that has been omitted from the Proxy is disclosed prior to the Stockholder Vote so Inuvo stockholders can properly exercise their corporate suffrage rights.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 11, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
39
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
2
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
3
Fulfill Your Health Resolutions With NutraFuels NutraHempCBD CBD Lifestyle Kits, Nearly 50% Off
4
Pixium Vision announces its PRIMA chip successfully met interim study endpoints for dry AMD
5
Pre Stabilisation Allianz Finance II BV EUR 7&11 year

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

04:55
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) And Its Directors
04:00
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Newfield Exploration Corporation
03:30
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
03:14
Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering
02:33
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Natural Health Trends Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – NHTC
01:10
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
01:00
San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program
00:30
DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
00:09
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 05:43:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-09 06:43:58 - 2019-01-09 05:43:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY