GDC 2019 Introduces Inaugural Main Stage Presentation From Dreams, No Man’s Sky Devs on ‘The Developer’s Journey’

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), will this year introduce the GDC Main Stage, a first-of-its-kind marquee presentation on the opening day of GDC’s Main Conference. Each year, the multi-speaker Main Stage presentation will invite attendees to gain inspiration and insight into creative challenges and opportunities unique to the game development community.

The inaugural GDC Main Stage presentation, entitled The Developer’s Journey, will take place at the Moscone Convention Center’s West Hall, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

The Developer’s Journey will focus on finding inspiration over the course of a game’s development cycle, from its earliest conception through its development, to dealing with the fallout from the release and the post-release content. The presentation will open with a special musical performance generated in Media Molecule’s upcoming creativity-fueled upcoming title, Dreams. Media Molecule’s Siobhan Reddy will then explain how Dreams helps unlock players’ creativity in unprecedented user-generated detail.

From there, Hello Games’ Sean Murray will discuss how his small & unlikely team created one of the most ambitious and anticipated games of 2016, No Man’s Sky. He’ll then detail how by 2019, through determination and love, they built to record player numbers and sown positivity amongst their most negative detractors. This candid and open discussion will show the power of focusing on what you do, rather than what you say, in the face of adversity.

Finally, veteran game developer (and top-rated GDC speaker) Laralyn McWilliams closes out the presentation discussing how her teams have found resolve and inspiration in stressful environments. Laralyn will describe how she has stayed optimistic and motivated through unforeseen challenges using proven and inspiring tools and techniques.

“The first GDC took place at Chris Crawford’s home with a small group of game developers exchanging their best advice on how to make games better. We wanted to reflect that same spirit of connection and community that’s at the heart of GDC by making the Main Stage a place for all attendees to learn together,” said Katie Stern, general manager of the Game Developers Conference. “Development can be as rewarding as it is challenging, and one of our goals is to inspire the community to find better ways forward. We’re honored to have Siobhan, Sean and Laralyn to light the way.”

The Main Stage presentation will be open to all GDC Conference and Expo+ pass holders, and will be livestreamed via GDC’s Twitch channel ( https://twitch.tv/gdc ) starting at 12:30pm on Wednesday, March 20th.

For more details on the Game Developers Conference, please visit the GDC’s official website , or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook , Twitter , or RSS . Official photos are available via the Official GDC Flickr account: www.flickr.com/photos/officialgdc/ .

About GDC

The Game Developers Conference® (GDC) is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision makers, and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game development community year-round through events and digital media, including the Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), XRDC, GDC Vault, Gamasutra, Game Career Guide, Independent Games Festival and Summit, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

GDC is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

CONTACTS:

fortyseven communications

(323) 658-1200

gdcpress@fortyseven.com

Liz Wakefield

Game Developers Conference (GDC)

(415) 947-6263

liz.wakefield@ubm.com

Joey Yazzolino

Game Developers Conference (GDC)

(415) 947-6158

joey.yazzolino@ubm.com