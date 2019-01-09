09/01/2019 19:08:33

Hausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausfeld is pleased to announce that Swathi Bojedla, Nathaniel C. Giddings, and Gary I. Smith, Jr.  have been elected to the firm’s partnership, effective January 1, 2019. Swathi and Nathaniel are based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Gary is based in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

Swathi’s career has spanned a wide range of practice areas at Hausfeld, focusing most notably on sports & entertainment, antitrust, and consumer protection. From initial case investigations through trial, she has represented the firm’s clients in all aspects of litigation. Her work has encompassed some of the highest-profile class action sports and antitrust cases in recent years, including representing college athletes in the landmark O’Bannon v. NCAA trial.  Swathi has been involved in the recovery of over $500 million in settlement awards on behalf of the firm’s clients.

Nathaniel focuses on antitrust, consumer, and financial services law. Since joining the firm in 2011, he has played significant roles in some of the firm’s largest and most complex cases, including In re LIBOR Based Financial Instruments and In re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation. Nathaniel’s work on behalf of small businesses, investors, consumers, recording artists, and local governments has included substantial oral and written advocacy, discovery, trial, and appeals. His work has contributed to the recovery of more than $2.8 billion for the firm’s clients. 

Gary focuses his practice on antitrust litigation. He has represented a diverse range of clients—including pediatricians, dental laboratories, hospital systems, investment and pension funds, farmers, construction contractors, universities, and local governments. Gary has litigated cases at every level, from state trial court all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States, during which he has gained a wide range of experience briefing and arguing dispositive motions, taking and defending fact and expert witness depositions, and first- and second-chairing jury trials. He has helped secure over $825 million in settlements to benefit the victims of anticompetitive practices.

Global Managing Partner Brent Landau commented, “We are proud to welcome Swathi, Nathaniel, and Gary to the partnership. They are talented and dedicated lawyers who are important to Hausfeld’s continued success.”

For further information or to arrange interviews, please contact:

Deborah Schwartz

Media Relations

(240) 355-8838

deborah@mediarelationsinc.com 

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, Stockholm, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimants’ firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and Europe. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com.

Hausfeld logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
46
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
26
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
14:15
VWS
Goodwrench: Stort set hver gang Vestas har lavet en opjustering af cashflow er aktien endt med at gå..
21

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:14
Bloomfield Capital Provides $5.9 Million Bridge Loan Secured by a Hotel Located in St. Augustine, FL
19:10
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Sogou Inc. and Certain Officers – SOGO
19:08
Hausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.
19:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XPO, TDOC and XRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against PPDAI Group Inc. and Certain Officers – PPDF
19:03
MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR POT INDUSTRY FINDS LIBERATION IN CROWDFUNDING PLATFORM
19:00
Conference on Commercial Composting—One of Hottest US Industries—Comes to Glendale This Month
19:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019
18:57
New, Innovative Water Recycling System Saves Costs and Resources in Commercial Laundry Operations

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 19:36:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-09 20:36:52 - 2019-01-09 19:36:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY