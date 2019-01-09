Hausfeld Promotes Three Associates to Partnership in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hausfeld is pleased to announce that Swathi Bojedla, Nathaniel C. Giddings, and Gary I. Smith, Jr. have been elected to the firm’s partnership, effective January 1, 2019. Swathi and Nathaniel are based in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Gary is based in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

Swathi’s career has spanned a wide range of practice areas at Hausfeld, focusing most notably on sports & entertainment, antitrust, and consumer protection. From initial case investigations through trial, she has represented the firm’s clients in all aspects of litigation. Her work has encompassed some of the highest-profile class action sports and antitrust cases in recent years, including representing college athletes in the landmark O’Bannon v. NCAA trial. Swathi has been involved in the recovery of over $500 million in settlement awards on behalf of the firm’s clients.

Nathaniel focuses on antitrust, consumer, and financial services law. Since joining the firm in 2011, he has played significant roles in some of the firm’s largest and most complex cases, including In re LIBOR Based Financial Instruments and In re Foreign Exchange Benchmark Rates Antitrust Litigation. Nathaniel’s work on behalf of small businesses, investors, consumers, recording artists, and local governments has included substantial oral and written advocacy, discovery, trial, and appeals. His work has contributed to the recovery of more than $2.8 billion for the firm’s clients.

Gary focuses his practice on antitrust litigation. He has represented a diverse range of clients—including pediatricians, dental laboratories, hospital systems, investment and pension funds, farmers, construction contractors, universities, and local governments. Gary has litigated cases at every level, from state trial court all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States, during which he has gained a wide range of experience briefing and arguing dispositive motions, taking and defending fact and expert witness depositions, and first- and second-chairing jury trials. He has helped secure over $825 million in settlements to benefit the victims of anticompetitive practices.

Global Managing Partner Brent Landau commented, “We are proud to welcome Swathi, Nathaniel, and Gary to the partnership. They are talented and dedicated lawyers who are important to Hausfeld’s continued success.”

About Hausfeld

Hausfeld is a leading global law firm with offices in Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Düsseldorf, London, New York, Paris, Philadelphia, Stockholm, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. The firm has a broad range of complex litigation expertise, particularly in antitrust/competition, financial services, sports and entertainment, environmental, mass torts, consumer protection, and human rights matters, often with an international dimension. Hausfeld aims to achieve the best possible results for clients through its practical and commercial approach, avoiding litigation where feasible, yet litigating robustly when necessary. Hausfeld’s extensive experience with alternative and innovative fee models offers clients a diverse menu of engagement options and maximum flexibility in terms of managing their cost exposure.

Hausfeld is the only claimants’ firm to be ranked by the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners as a top tier firm in private enforcement of antitrust/competition law in both the United States and Europe. For more information about the firm, including recent trial victories and landmark settlements, please visit www.hausfeld.com.