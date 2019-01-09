08/01/2019 23:26:32

Heartland BancCorp’s TransCounty Title Agency adds All Ohio Title Agency

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (OTCQB: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that TransCounty Title Agency, a community focused boutique agency acquired by the bank in July of 2018, has merged with All Ohio Title Agency.  Specializing in commercial real estate transactions, All Ohio Title Agency has been 49% owned by Heartland Bank since 2000.

“All Ohio Title, led by Catherine Baird, Esq., has a stellar reputation in the industry that matches up well with TransCounty Title Agency’s core value system of integrity, ethics, professionalism and superior service,” said Pat John, President of TransCounty Title Agency.  All Ohio Title will be adopting the TransCounty Title Agency name and will continue to operate out of their current office in Pataskala, Ohio, while servicing many clients statewide.

“We are excited to join the TransCounty Title Agency LLC family.  We welcome the new name and capabilities, the expansion of the company and all of the new ventures in the coming years,” Baird said.

“End-to-end satisfaction and risk mitigation are the reasons for having a title company as part of Heartland BancCorp,” said Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland BancCorp.  “The service and expertise we offer our clients in these very important transactions are our first priority.”

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 15 full-service banking offices.  Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services.  Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.  Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May 2018, Heartland was ranked #37 on the American Banker magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/17.

About TransCounty Title

TransCounty Title Agency operates four branch offices in Central Ohio. Founded by Patrick John in 2007, the agency provides full residential and commercial real estate closing and insurance services. TransCounty Title Agency is a member of the American Land Title Association and the Ohio Land Title Association. Learn more at tcountytitle.com

About All Ohio Title

All Ohio Title Agency LLC was formed in 2000 and has one office in Pataskala, Ohio. It provides full service residential, commercial and agricultural closing and insurance services throughout the State of Ohio.  All Ohio Title Agency LLC is a member of the American Land Title Association and the Ohio Land Title Association.

Contacts:     G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO

                     Heartland BancCorp  614-337-4600

