Heineken N.V. to nominate Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold as Supervisory Board Member

Amsterdam, 9 January 2019 - Heineken N.V. announced today that it will propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2019 AGM") on 25 April 2019 that Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold be appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. per the conclusion of the 2019 AGM.

Mrs. Arnold (50) was appointed President of SAP's Data Network in April 2016 tasked with building a new "data as a service" business for SAP globally, capitalising on her strong background in leading SAP's digital transformation as Chief Information Officer ("CIO") and Chief Process Officer ("CPO"). In building this new growth engine for SAP, she works closely with the SAP Executive Board and relocated with her family to Silicon Valley.

Previously Mrs. Arnold held various positions within SAP, including CIO and CPO for SAP SE as member of the SAP Global Managing Board, head of Enterprise Analytics & Innovative Solutions, business controller for the Global Consulting Organisation and COO for Controlling. She began her career in the finance department at Lafarge (Canada) before joining SAP in 1996. Mrs. Arnold holds a Master's degree in Business Studies from the University of Applied Sciences, Ludwigshafen.

Subject to approval of the AGM on 25 April 2019 of the nomination of Mrs. Arnold and the previously announced changes in the composition of the Supervisory Board, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. will be as follows as per the conclusion of the 2019 AGM:

Jean-Marc Huët (Chairman)

José Antonio Fernández Carbajal (Vice-Chairman)

Maarten Das (Delegated Member)

Michel de Carvalho

Christophe Navarre

Javier Astaburuaga Sanjinés

Pamela Mars Wright

Marion Helmes

Rosemary Ripley

Ingrid-Helen Arnold

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

