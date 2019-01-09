09/01/2019 18:44:38

Immune Therapeutics welcomes Kevin Phelps to Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:IMUN) (“Immune Therapeutics”, “IMUN” or the “Company”), a late stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, cancer and HIV/AIDS has announced today that Kevin Phelps, CPA, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Kevin Phelps is a finance and business development professional who has spent his career determining, satisfying and managing the operational needs of a wide range of companies. With greater than 25 years of broad, professional corporate experience, Mr. Phelps has held senior management positions, successfully raising capital for startup companies, managing financial organizations and developing new businesses through technology, strategic alliances and acquisition projects.

Mr. Phelps is a General Partner in Trillium Group, LLC, a Rochester, New York based venture capital firm and a Founder of Cashel Rock Advisors and FinanciaLink Strategic Alliances, two private wealth management firms specializing in strategies for corporations and high net-worth individuals.

His professional experience began as a CPA with Price Waterhouse (now PwC), where he consulted with over 20 companies with a principal focus on emerging growth opportunities. In 1987, he was recruited to head financial planning for Eastman Kodak’s BioProducts Division. He assisted in the spinoff of the business into an international joint venture and became the Chief Financial Officer of the new entity, Genencor International, Inc. In this role, he created and managed Genencor’s finance and treasury groups and established the company’s accounting and reporting practices. He raised in excess of $100 million in debt capital to fund Genencor’s operations and expansion. He also served as Vice President of New Business Development.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Phelps to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience as a finance specialist, along with his deep knowledge of business development and operations, will assist the company in moving to the forefront of specialized pharmaceuticals,” stated Noreen Griffin, President and CEO of Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

“I am excited to join Immune Therapeutics’ Board of Directors and to contribute my experience in entrepreneurial ventures. Immune Therapeutics has great potential, and I  intend to assist in maximizing this potential to bring unprecedented ROI for investors,” said Mr. Phelps.

“I look forward to working with Mr. Phelps. Mr. Phelps’s proven leadership in business and finance make him an excellent addition to IMUN’s Board,” stated Dr. Roscoe Moore, Chairman of Immune Therapeutics’ Board of Directors, member of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board, and Former United States Assistant Surgeon General.

ABOUT IMMUNE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Immune Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of our highly innovative immunotherapies. IMUN is a biotechnology company developing T-Activation immunotherapies to achieve immunomodulation in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, cancer and  other infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the possibility that some or all the matters and transactions considered by the Company may not proceed as contemplated, and by all other matters specified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are made based upon current expectations that are subject to risk and uncertainty. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking information. Assumptions and other information that could cause results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking information can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), including its recent periodic reports.

888-613-8802

https://www.immunetherapeutics.com/

IMUN logo.png

