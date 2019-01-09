09/01/2019 20:02:50

INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Fidelity Southern Corporation to Ameris Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders

Related content
07 Jan - 
MERGER ALERT – FPBF and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Rem..
20 Dec - 
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remi..
17 Dec - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Fidelity Southern Corporation (“Fidelity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: LION) stock prior to December 17, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Fidelity to Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQGS: ABCB). Under the terms of the transaction, Fidelity shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris common stock for each share of Fidelity they own; based on Ameris’ closing price on December 14, 2018, this represents a value of $27.22 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/lion-merger

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Fidelity merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Fidelity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ameris is underpaying for Fidelity shares, thus unlawfully harming Fidelity shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:02 ABCB
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Fidelity Southern Corporation to Ameris Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders
07 Jan ABCB
MERGER ALERT – FPBF and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
20 Dec ABCB
MERGER ALERT – SPA and LION: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
17 Dec ABCB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages LION Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Dec ABCB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Fidelity Southern Corporation to Ameris Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders
07 Aug WATT
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Anika Therapeutics, Ameris, Century Communities, Energous, Consolidated Communications, and Globalstar — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
02 May PJC
New Research Coverage Highlights Hope, Golden Entertainment, The RMR Group, Piper Jaffray Companies, CyberOptics, and Ameris — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
02 Mar VCYT
New Research Coverage Highlights Eleven Biotherapeutics, Enova International, Veracyte, Ameris, Veritiv, and United Fire Group — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related stock quotes

Ameris Bancorp 34.17 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Fidelity Southern Corpor.. 28.13 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:45
Larson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, NEMA 3R, 7.5 kVA, 480V to 120/240V 1PH
20:33
THE NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM CELEBRATES DR. KING’S 90TH BIRTHDAY WITH FREE ADMISSION AND DAYLONG ACTIVITIES
20:31
Bottomline Technologies Onboards The Access Bank UK Limited to Faster Payments Scheme
20:21
Chamberlain Group Acquires Tend and Lockitron Adding Video, Connected Lock and AI To Expand myQ Access Solutions Leadership
20:19
MamaMancini’s to Host Investor Webinar on Monday January 14th to Provide Update on Recent Developments
20:16
Save Foods Inc. Shareholders
20:15
Clarkson University to Host Stop on 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series
20:14
Blank Rome Welcomes Experienced Real Estate Partners in New York
20:05
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GS TS PRGO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 21:07:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-09 22:07:15 - 2019-01-09 21:07:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY