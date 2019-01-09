INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Fidelity Southern Corporation to Ameris Bancorp is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Fidelity Southern Corporation (“Fidelity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: LION) stock prior to December 17, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Fidelity to Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQGS: ABCB). Under the terms of the transaction, Fidelity shareholders will receive 0.80 shares of Ameris common stock for each share of Fidelity they own; based on Ameris’ closing price on December 14, 2018, this represents a value of $27.22 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/lion-merger

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Fidelity merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Fidelity breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Ameris is underpaying for Fidelity shares, thus unlawfully harming Fidelity shareholders.

