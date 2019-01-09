09/01/2019 16:05:00

Issue of Equity

Related content
11:21 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
11:11 - 
Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
08 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Related debate
13 Dec - 
Thank you very much for this site and all the informati..
13 Dec - 
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s) PR Newsw..

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, January 9

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               9 January 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 9 January 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 24,500 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,088 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 7,083,289 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,083,289.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:05 E:CGT
Issue of Equity
11:21 E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
11:11 E:CGT
Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
08 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
08 Jan E:CGT
Portfolio Update
07 Jan E:CGT
Issue of Equity
07 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Jan E:CGT
Issue of Equity
04 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Jan E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
2
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Related stock quotes

Capital Gearing Trust PL.. 4,110.00 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:15
Photronics to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in NYC
16:12
OpenADR 2.0b Specification Receives Full Approval as International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) Standard
16:08
Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Industry-Leading Automotive Product Line at Automotive World Japan Show 2019
16:07
King & Spalding Adds Public Finance Partner in Atlanta
16:05
Issue of Equity
16:00
Larson Electronics Releases 50W Portable Explosion Proof Food Safe LED Light, CI/II D1/2, 5,800 Lumens
16:00
Putnam Investments Recognized for Delivering Exceptional Total Client Experience
16:00
Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Announces Results of Officer Elections; Orchard Ascends to President Position
16:00
Security Innovation and ICMCP join forces to address cybersecurity talent shortage

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 16:32:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-09 17:32:08 - 2019-01-09 16:32:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY