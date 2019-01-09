08/01/2019 23:08:39

Kevin Quinn Named Heartland Regional President, Joanne Sherwood Becomes President and CEO of Citywide Banks

DENVER, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joanne Sherwood was named President and CEO of Citywide Banks, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., effective January 1, 2019. Kevin Quinn, previous President and CEO of Citywide Banks, has been named Heartland Regional Bank President with expanded responsibilities for Colorado, Montana and California markets.

“Joanne has built a solid career and reputation in the banking and financial services industry focusing on business management, real estate financing and loan portfolio management,” said Kevin Quinn, Heartland Regional Bank President. “She has been with Citywide Banks for 18 years and has worked in the Colorado banking market for nearly three decades. Joanne’s leadership and expertise will support Citywide Banks’ continued growth and prosperity.”

The two moves come as both Citywide Banks and its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., continue to grow. Kevin Quinn, Citywide Bank’s President and CEO since 2009, will now manage strategic oversight for Heartland’s banks in California, Montana, and Colorado’s Citywide Banks. He will remain active in the community through his board involvement with Downtown Denver Partnership, Denver Health Authority Board, Colorado Concern, and other activities.

Joanne Sherwood Biographical Information

Since joining Citywide Banks in 2000, Joanne has contributed significantly to Citywide’s growth. She serves as a mentor to up-and-coming lenders and has developed a program to assist and support women’s professional growth.

Joanne currently serves as the Chair-Elect for Colorado’s Banker’s Association. She is very active in the Denver community and serves on the board of Denver Hospice, a non-profit providing hospice and palliative care services across nine Colorado counties, and serves as a Director on the board of Arrupe Jesuit High School, a college preparatory school serving economically disadvantaged students from Denver’s inner-city neighborhoods. Joanne earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from California State University and her Masters of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

About Citywide Banks

Citywide Banks, is a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF).  Citywide Banks is a state-chartered, community-invested bank with assets of approximately $2.3 billion and banking centers located across Colorado's Front Range, Foothills and Mountain communities. Citywide Banks is committed to delivering responsive service, local expertise, and comprehensive financial tools for Colorado businesses and families. For more than 50 years, Citywide Banks has been dedicated to finding ways it can impact its local community and to move Colorado forward. Visit www.citywidebanks.com to learn more.  Citywide Banks is a member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a $11.3 billion diversified financial services company providing commercial and retail banking, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment services, insurance and consumer finance services. Heartland currently has 122 banking locations in 91 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, California, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas, as well as mortgage loan production offices in California, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho and North Dakota. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.

CONTACT:                                                                         

Laura Hughes

Chief Marketing Officer

563.589.2148

LHughes@htlf.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/284f4838-5570-4992-82f6-25831cb0e278

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57c38060-70b0-4a2a-93a0-0de6c3268a0d

5537.jpg

