09/01/2019 12:33:42

Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO FN Structured Lev. Products

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International with effect from 2019-01-10. Last day of trading is set to 2023-12-27. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO FN Structured Lev. Products.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
45
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
4
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:07
DirectView to Attend NASDAQ Interview to Provide Update on LOI and Corporate Progress, and to Present At 2019 Cannabis Conference
13:05
SURGE LAUNCHES FREE UNLIMITED WIRELESS PLAN NATIONWIDE
13:02
BWVI and Its Branding Partner SponsorsOne Announce Their New Campagn for 2019 Featuring Shipwreck Jewelry By Bradford James and Benefiting The Thirst Project
13:00
Southeastern Grocers Partner with eTrueNorth to Launch CLIA-waived Laboratory for Point-of-Care Testing at Local Pharmacies
12:55
Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter
12:50
Advanced Energy to Present at Needham Growth Conference
12:46
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - December 2018
12:45
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives
12:39
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 13:28:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-09 14:28:06 - 2019-01-09 13:28:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY