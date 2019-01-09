Listing of government debt securities on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list

On January 14, 2019, the following additionally issued government debt securities will be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Bond list next to the already listed government debt securities.
Additional amount to the listed debt securities:
Securities ISIN code
LV0000570166
Issuer short name
LVG
Securities maturity date
02.11.2023
Face value of one security
EUR 1 000
Minimum tradable nominal amount
EUR 1 000
Number of listed securities
30 000
Order book short name*
LVGB005023A
Fixed income (coupon) rate (%)
0.500
Fixed income payment dates
02.11.2019
02.11.2020
02.11.2021
02.11.2022
02.11.2023
* fixed income automatch market segment (RSE Bonds Automatch)
