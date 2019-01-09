MamaMancini’s to Host Investor Webinar on Monday January 14th to Provide Update on Recent Developments

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), will host an investor webinar and live Q&A session on Monday, January 14th at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO, who discusses MamaMancini’s competitive positioning, growth opportunities, value proposition, and more. Following the presentation, Mr. Wolf will take questions for attendees. The webinar is in lieu of the cancelled event last week due to technical difficulties.

To view and participate in the webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/events/33/mamamancinis-webinar

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Save Mart, Lucky's, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee, Topps, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, Driscoll Foods, SUPERVALU, Monterrey Provision Co., Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

