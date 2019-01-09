09/01/2019 20:19:06

MamaMancini’s to Host Investor Webinar on Monday January 14th to Provide Update on Recent Developments

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a manufacturer and marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products (as defined by the United States Department of Agriculture), will host an investor webinar and live Q&A session on Monday, January 14th at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Carl Wolf, Chairman and CEO, who discusses MamaMancini’s competitive positioning, growth opportunities, value proposition, and more. Following the presentation, Mr. Wolf will take questions for attendees. The webinar is in lieu of the cancelled event last week due to technical difficulties.

To view and participate in the webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/events/33/mamamancinis-webinar

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's is a marketer and distributor of a line of beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, and chicken meatballs all with sauce, five cheese stuffed beef, turkey and chicken meatballs all with sauce, original beef and turkey meatloaves and bacon gorgonzola beef meatloaf, and other similar Italian cuisine products. The Company's sales have been growing on a consistent basis as the Company expands its distribution channel, which includes major retailers such as Publix, Shop Rite, Jewel, Save Mart, Lucky's, Lunds and Byerlys, SUPERVALU, Safeway, Albertsons, Whole Foods Market, Shaw's, Kings, Roche Bros., Key Foods, Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, Foodtown, Sam's Club, SpartanNash, Hy-Vee, Topps, Kroger, Shoppers, Marsh, King Kullen, Central Markets, Weis Markets, Ingles, and The Fresh Market. The Company sells to distributors such as Sysco, AWI, UNFI, Driscoll Foods, SUPERVALU, Monterrey Provision Co., Burris Logistics and C&S Wholesale Grocers. In addition, the Company sells a wide variety of its products through QVC, the world's largest direct to consumer marketer, via on air presentations, auto ship programs, and direct purchases through the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2017 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Carl Wolf

Chairman and CEO 

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

Stock Symbol: MMMB

973-985-0280

