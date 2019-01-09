Metso celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new valve technology center in China

Metso Corporation press release, January 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EET.

Metso announced on October 26, 2018 its decision to invest in a new greenfield valve technology center in Jiaxing, China. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new plant took place today. The new technology center will start operations in spring 2020 and will serve the local and global markets.

"This is an exciting day for both Metso and our valve customers in various process industries globally - we are investing in improving service and delivery capabilities for them. China is an extremely significant market for our valve business, and the new technology center will have a strong role," says KevinTinsley, Senior Vice President for Valve Operations at Metso.

The new location is designed to be a workplace for a total of 400 valve technology professionals, and the focus is on producing high-volume standard products and parts for all Metso's valve plants. Metso's technology center in the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone in Shanghai is continuing its operations, with a focus on highly engineered products.

Metso has valve technology or production centers in locations around the world: in China, North America, Brazil, Germany, Finland, South Korea, and India.

Metso employs more than 1,100 people at seven locations in China, serving all customer industries.

