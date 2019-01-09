09/01/2019 12:30:00

Moleculin Announces Patient Recruitment Begins in Annamycin Clinical Trial In Poland

Received European approval to ship Annamycin into Poland to start treating patients

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced it has begun in Poland recruiting patients in the Company’s second clinical trial to study Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed and refractory adults with acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

“We are encouraged to see ready access to qualified patients in Poland,” commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin’s Chairman and CEO.  “Having now cleared the unique European approval process to ship Annamycin, which had delayed the start of the trial in Poland, clinical supplies are now in country and ready to treat patients. The sites there have begun the patient screening and recruitment process.  Our expectation is that the fewer number of AML clinical trials in Poland as compared with the U.S. will give us an opportunity to complete the Phase 1 arm more quickly here.”

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on discoveries made at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. The Company’s clinical stage drugs are Annamycin, an anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, and WP1066, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and AML. Moleculin Biotech is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional STAT3 inhibitors and compounds targeting the metabolism of tumors.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.moleculin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Moleculin to successfully recruit sufficient patients to complete this clinical trial on a timely basis and the ability of Annamycin to show safety and efficacy in patients. Although Moleculin Biotech believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Joe Dorame, Robert Blum or Joe Diaz

Lytham Partners, LLC

602-889-9700

mbrx@lythampartners.com

Moleculin Biotech.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
45
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
4
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
5
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:07
DirectView to Attend NASDAQ Interview to Provide Update on LOI and Corporate Progress, and to Present At 2019 Cannabis Conference
13:05
SURGE LAUNCHES FREE UNLIMITED WIRELESS PLAN NATIONWIDE
13:02
BWVI and Its Branding Partner SponsorsOne Announce Their New Campagn for 2019 Featuring Shipwreck Jewelry By Bradford James and Benefiting The Thirst Project
13:00
Southeastern Grocers Partner with eTrueNorth to Launch CLIA-waived Laboratory for Point-of-Care Testing at Local Pharmacies
12:55
Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter
12:50
Advanced Energy to Present at Needham Growth Conference
12:46
Monthly Factsheet and Commentary - December 2018
12:45
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives
12:39
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 13:28:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-01-09 14:28:02 - 2019-01-09 13:28:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY