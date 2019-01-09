Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”) To: PR Newswire From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53 Date: 9 January 2019 Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

The monthly factsheet and quarterly report for December 2018 are now available on the Company’s website at:

https://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

The reports are also available directly via the following links:

Monthly Factsheet: https://bit.ly/2FlRrM8

Quarterly Report: https://bit.ly/2RgDJBy

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

