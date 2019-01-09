09/01/2019 08:10:00

Nano Dimension Continues EMEA Growth; Appoints AMTECH to Sell its DragonFly Pro System in Czech Republic

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (NASDAQ, TASE: NNDM), today announced it is further expanding its presence in EMEA with the appointment of AMTECH spol. s.r.o as its first reseller in Czech and Slovak Republics as well as adjacent areas. AMTECH has also purchased a DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing system and will make the technology available to the local electronics market.

The reseller agreement marks an important milestone for Nano Dimension as it executes on its strategy for enhancing its market position in EMEA, which already includes coverage in Benelux, Germany, France, Italy, UK and Israel.

Amtech is an established service provider with more than 25 years of engineering and electronics experience providing technological equipment and materials primarily for electrical and electronic production.  Nano Dimension’s award-winning DragonFly Pro will complement Amtech’s broad product offerings of PCB capital equipment and robotics and enable it to provide a precision additive manufacturing solution to its customers. One of Amtech’s first activities with Nano Dimension was to demonstrate the capabilities of the DragonFly Pro at a recent customer event in Czech Republic in October 2018. The exhibition has already generated market interest from local and multinational companies faced with challenges in reducing time to market and optimizing development and production costs.

“There is a clear and growing demand for additive manufacturing solutions for emerging technologies,” said Radek Nekarda, CEO of AMTECH. “The DragonFly Pro is an ideal solution for rapid innovation. By working closely with the Nano Dimension team, we will now be able to help our customers utilize the latest world-class additive manufacturing technology in their products to enable faster design verification, while also drastically shortening time to market which is a significant competitive advantage.”

“The Czech Republic represents one of the most dynamic markets in Eastern Europe with strong electronics and automotive sectors, good universities and in recent years has attracted a lot of R&D investment, making it well positioned to implement precision additive manufacturing,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “With its expert team of sales and support engineers, Amtech brings a very high level of professionalism and dedication to serving customers, ideally suited to helping us expand into this high growth market.”

With the need for electronics, automotive, defense, consumer, and medical device manufacturers to provide a wide range of electronic components, the ability to prototype 3D printed circuit boards in just hours onsite, enables rapid innovation and time-savings, regardless of how complicated the circuit is. Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro system provides unlimited possibilities for creating the densely packed electronic prototypes required for smart design iteration. The high-resolution system lets designers and engineers 3D print metal and polymer simultaneously to 3D print PCBs and high precision functional electronics such as sensors, antennas, molded interconnect devices and customized smart parts forming the foundation for the electronics of tomorrow.   

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE: NNDM) is a leading electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension’s products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws.  Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential of its products, the benefits of working with new resellers and expanding into new markets. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2018, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC | 917-607-8654 | msegal@ms-ir.com

NANO DIMENSION PR CONTACT

Galit Beck, Public Relations Manager | 972-542539495 | galit@nano-di.com

LOGO ND NW.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
45
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
25
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
2
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
3
MediPharm Labs Signs Large Multi-Year Cannabis Extraction Agreement With TerrAscend Marking Strong Start to 2019
4
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
5
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:31
Net Asset Value(s)
08:30
Net Asset Value(s)
08:27
Net Asset Value(s)
08:10
Nano Dimension Continues EMEA Growth; Appoints AMTECH to Sell its DragonFly Pro System in Czech Republic
08:05
Chemesis International Inc. Closes Acquisition of La Finca Interacviva-Arachna Med
08:01
Standard Lithium Makes First Pilot-Scale Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate, Engages Investor Relations Firm, LHA
07:30
Semi-Annual Review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index
07:01
Heineken N.V. to nominate Mrs. Ingrid-Helen Arnold as Supervisory Board Member

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 08:48:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-09 09:48:33 - 2019-01-09 08:48:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY