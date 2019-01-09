09/01/2019 09:34:00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 9

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 08 January 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1218.39p

