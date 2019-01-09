09/01/2019 11:16:00

London, January 9

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

74.50p  Capital only

75.28p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018, the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

331.77p  Capital only (undiluted)

331.77p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

332.16p  Including current year income (undiluted)

332.16p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Tender Offer of 1,036,590 ordinary shares on 03 December 2018, the Company now has 85,373,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 24,955,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

388.95p  Capital only (undiluted)

398.36p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018, the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

498.38p  Capital only

507.79p  Including current year income

498.38p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

507.79p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

163.79p  Capital only

165.09p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 07 January 2019, the Company has 69,649,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 30,712,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

701.29c per share (US cents) - Capital only

705.33c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

550.79p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

553.97p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

182.80p  Capital only (undiluted)

188.12p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 6,445 ordinary shares on 13th December 2018, the Company has 24,046,223 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,887,709 shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors’ valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct.   The portfolio’s holding in Patisserie Valerie at the 08th of January 2019 represents 0.16% of the Company’s total portfolio following this revaluation

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:

1332.10p  Capital only and including debt at par value

1324.44p  Capital only and including debt at fair value

1351.35p  Including current year income and debt at par value

1343.69p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares 

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 08 January 2019 were:

166.86c  Capital only USD (cents)

131.05p  Capital only Sterling (pence)

167.63c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD

131.65p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 28th December 2018, the Company has 205,316,108 ordinary shares in issue.

