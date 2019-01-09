BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 7
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 8 January 2019 were:
182.80p Capital only (undiluted)
188.12p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 6,445 ordinary shares on 13th December 2018,
the Company has 24,046,223 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,887,709 shares
in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception
of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'
valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The
portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at the 08th of January 2019
represents 0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.