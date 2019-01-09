New, Innovative Water Recycling System Saves Costs and Resources in Commercial Laundry Operations

Johnstown, PA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has developed a unique greywater recycling system that can recycle 70 to 90 percent of greywater used in commercial and industrial laundry operations and other applications not requiring potable water.

Water conservation is an increasingly vital need, especially in arid and semi-arid locations that often face water restrictions and strict regulations. EVC’s system is especially beneficial in areas where existing and new commercial laundry facilities must adhere to permits that require water recycling.

The Twin Ultra Greywater Recycling System uses membrane filtration as opposed to media filtration (sand, activated carbon, or other material) used in many existing water recycling systems. The membrane filtration technology offers many benefits to the filtration process including filtration path stability and reduced maintenance and operator time. The system is computer controlled and continuously monitors the water quality at various points through the filtration process, making real-time adjustments to ensure consistent quality in the filtered water output.

“EVC is building on an impressive background in innovative water reuse systems,” said Brian Ott, EVC Water Technologies Product Manager. “EVC’s system evolved from technology developed by our parent company, Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). The original CTC system won a Silver Edison Award in the energy and sustainability category. Our engineers are optimizing that expertise to bring state-of-the-art, customized water solutions where they are needed.”

The Twin Ultra Greywater Recycling System is useful in many markets, including federal and local governments, industrial, commercial, mining, hospitality, multi-family residences, higher education, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries. EVC’s system also lowers water and wastewater hauling costs and risks for military and temporary installations, including disaster relief operations across the U.S. and abroad.

In addition to the base model, which is designed for most low to moderate detergent laundry applications, EVC’s Ultra Twin Plus can be used in laundries processing heavily soiled fabrics where high detergent and chemical use is required.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. www.evc.ctc.com

Attachment

Dianne Frye DeLisa

Enterprise Ventures Corporation

814-248-7608

delisad@ctc.com