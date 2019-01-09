New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 12,600,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.96 per share. NYMT also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,890,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Raymond James acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

NYMT estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $72.8 million (or approximately $83.8 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares) after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and its estimated offering expenses. NYMT intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general business purposes, which may include, among other things, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company's existing shelf registration statement, which automatically became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2018. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010 or by telephone: 800-221-1037 or by email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes (“REIT”). NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets and targets multi-family CMBS, direct financing to owners of multi-family properties through preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments, residential mortgage loans, including non-QM loans, second mortgages and other newly originated residential mortgage loans and loans sourced from distressed markets, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ from the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan” and similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of the Company’s future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Completion of the offering on the terms described, and the application of the net proceeds of the offering, are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and as updated by those risk factors included in the Company's subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

