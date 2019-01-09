09/01/2019 12:45:00

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Launches Scale and Growth Initiatives

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced it is undertaking initiatives to scale and grow its business divisions.

The Company’s Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee, consisting of Board member Austin Shanfelter, to work in concert with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark Stauffer, to identify process improvement opportunities. These initiatives will include conducting an operational review of the Company’s business processes and tools to scale for profitable growth. The Company has engaged the services of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Performance Improvement, LLC (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, to assist the Company in this process.

Mark Stauffer commented, “My team and I look forward to working with A&M to assess and help optimize our business as we implement our strategic initiatives. Transforming and improving our processes will not only generate growth and value for our stockholders, it will also provide growth opportunities for all of our employees.”

The Company will have no further comments on the business process evaluation while it is underway, but will provide an update at the conclusion of the process, which is estimated to occur during the second quarter of 2019.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the provisions of which the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, profit, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 13, 2018, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.

Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Shane Martin, Investor Relations Manager (972) 850-2001

Orion Group Holdings Logo.jpg

