09/01/2019 21:51:56

PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results

Related content
12:25 - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Virtusa, E..
05 Dec - 
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly ..
15 Nov - 
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Financial ..

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 8, 2019 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (866) 519-2796 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (323) 794-2095. All callers should reference PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay of the call will be available through February 22, 2019 by calling toll-free (888) 203-1112. International callers please dial (719) 457-0820. For all phone replays, please reference conference ID #5543349.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Aviv Efrat

PennantPark Investment Corporation

(212) 905-1000

www.pennantpark.com

PP_InvestmentCorporation_RGB copy.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:51 PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results
12:25 LLY
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Virtusa, Eli Lilly, Cree, NewJersey Resources, Getty Realty, and PennantPark Investment — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
05 Dec PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share
15 Nov PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018
10 Oct PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Fiscal Year 2018 Results
08 Oct AGEN
Recent Analysis Shows Ryman Hospitality Properties, PennantPark Investment, PS Business Parks, Agenus, Belden, and Robert Half International Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
07 Sep PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share
08 Aug PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
26 Jul GTLS
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Motorcar Parts of America, Chart Industries, Benefitfocus, Beneficial, and PennantPark Investment — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
09 Jul PNNT
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Visteon to Cooperate with Tencent on Autonomous Driving and Intelligent Cockpit Solutions for Guangzhou Automobile Group R&D
2
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
3
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
4
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
5
CLEER MIRAGE SMART HOME DISPLAY SPEAKER DEBUTS AT CES

Related stock quotes

PennantPark Investment C.. 6.885 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:19
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tenaris S.A. and Certain Officers – TS
22:13
Lloyd’s of London “Steered” Hawaii Homeowners by Artificially Inflating Coverage in Kickback Scheme, Federal Lawsuit Alleges
22:08
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
22:03
Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Mine 2018 Production Update
22:00
Victory Capital Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Assets Under Management
22:00
Richardson Electronics Reports Continued Sales Growth in Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
22:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY and MDR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:51
PennantPark Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release of First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Results
21:51
Appian Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 22:36:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-09 23:36:50 - 2019-01-09 22:36:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY