09/01/2019 15:45:00

Results-Based Outsourcing Inc., Announces Name Change to Driven Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results Based Outsourcing Inc. (RBOS) today announced that it has received approval for plans to change the corporate name to Driven, Inc.

The Company expects its previously announced forward stock split of 12.35 for 1 will be effective imminently since it was advised that all necessary approvals have been obtained.  All share and per share amounts for the common stock have been retroactively restated in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission to give effect to the split.

Recent legislature in California, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Florida Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia will add $7.4 billion to the 2021 market forecast, bringing the overall market projection for legal, adult-use and medical sales in North America to $24.5 billion.  This growth represents a compound annual growth rate of 28%.

(* https://cannabusinessplans.com/cannabis-legal-market-size-projections/)  

About Driven

Driven Inc. is the only publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States.  Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, The Company provides on-demand marijuana delivery, in select cities where allowed by law.  Driven provides the legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner.  By 2020, legal cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion.  In leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit https://godriven.com/ and review Driven’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Chris Boudreau, CEO

1 (888) 322-4449

IR@GoDriven.com

www.godriven.com

