Richardson Electronics Reports Continued Sales Growth in Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended December 1, 2018. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend. 

Second Quarter Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 5.7% to $41.3 million compared to net sales of $39.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Sales increased $2.2 million for PMT and $0.2 million for Richardson Healthcare. PMT sales were higher in power conversion and RF and microwave components. Sales increased for Richardson Healthcare due to higher CT Tube and equipment sales, partially offset by lower sales of diagnostic imaging parts. Sales decreased $0.2 million for Canvys due to lower overall demand across Europe.

Gross margin decreased to $13.0 million, or 31.4% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $13.4 million, or 34.2% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Margin decreased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a less favorable product mix, including a higher percentage of power conversion and RF and microwave components and pre-owned CT scanners, and unfavorable manufacturing variances in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales increased primarily due to an improved product mix and lower costs on selected products sold.

Operating expenses increased to $13.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This increase was a result of $0.2 million of severance expense related to actions taken to improve the manufacturing variances, and $0.3 million in higher legal expenses. It is anticipated that the reduction in headcount will result in $0.5 million annualized savings in cost of sales. In addition, last year’s second quarter included a $0.2 million bad debt recovery. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales without the severance expense and the higher legal expenses decreased to 31.2% in the current quarter from 32.2% in last year’s second quarter.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Excluding the severance expense and higher legal fees, the Company would have reported break-even for operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Other income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily foreign exchange, was $0.3 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. The tax provision of $0.5 million in last year’s second quarter included a provision for foreign income taxes, additional tax due from an audit in Germany and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to an income from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the severance and higher legal costs, profit from continuing operations would have been $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company received an income tax refund from the State of Illinois, inclusive of interest and net of professional fees, of $1.5 million. This refund was a result of the conclusion of the Illinois amended return related to the sale of RFPD in 2011 and was therefore, classified as income from discontinued operations.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 1, 2018

  • Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2019 were $85.5 million, an increase of 12.3%, compared to net sales of $76.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018. There were 26 weeks in the first six months of fiscal 2019 compared to 27 weeks in last year’s first six months. Sales increased by $7.9 million for PMT, $1.2 million for Canvys and $0.3 million for Richardson Healthcare.

  • Gross margin increased to $26.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to $25.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 31.5% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to 33.5% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2018, primarily as a result of a less favorable product mix and unfavorable manufacturing variances.

  • Operating expenses increased to $26.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to $24.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018. The increase was due to additional compensation and other expenses related to the increase in net sales, severance expense and higher legal expenses. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales without the severance expense and the higher legal expenses decreased to 30.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2019 from 32.8% in last year’s first six months.

  • Operating income during the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to an operating income of $0.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018, which included a $0.2 million gain on the sale of a building. Excluding the severance expense and higher legal fees in the second quarter, the Company would have reported an operating income of $0.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019.

  • Other income for the first six months of fiscal 2019, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018.

  • The income tax provision of $0.4 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. The tax provision of $0.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2018 included a provision for foreign income taxes, additional tax due from an audit in Germany and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

  • Income from continuing operations for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.1 million, compared to an income from continuing operations of $0.1 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding the severance and higher legal costs in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, profit from continuing operations would have been $0.6 million. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company received an income tax refund from the State of Illinois, inclusive of interest and net of professional fees, of $1.5 million. This refund was a result of the conclusion of the Illinois amended return related to the sale of RFPD in 2011 and was therefore, classified as income from discontinued operations.

  • Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.1 million, compared to a net income of $1.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2019, to common stockholders of record as of February 8, 2019.

Cash and investments at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $53.2 million compared to $54.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and $59.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company spent $1.1 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily relating to equipment for LaFox manufacturing and Richardson Healthcare versus $1.7 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. Given the Company’s recent operational performance and share price, the Board of Directors has authorized the reactivation of its share buyback program, up to $9.4 million, to return more value to investors. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

OUTLOOK

“We are pleased that our net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 grew by 5.7% from the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Unfortunately, our gross margin fell below expectations but we are taking actions to improve this” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We remain very optimistic about continued sales growth in PMT associated with our investments in new power and microwave technologies, as well as expanded market penetration for our ALTA750 TM CT Tube and improved gross margin for Healthcare,” Mr. Richardson concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CST, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. To listen to the call, please first register with our new conference call-in service at FY19 2nd Quarter Earnings Call Registration. Once registered, you will receive an email containing dial-in numbers and a personalized access code. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on January 12, 2019, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (833) 224-4825.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 

Consolidated Balance Sheets 

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

 

December 1, 2018

 

 

June 2, 2018

 

Assets

 

       

Current assets:

 

       
Cash and cash equivalents $47,859  $60,465 
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $333 and $309, respectively  22,478   22,892 
Inventories, net  51,649   50,720 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  3,964   3,747 
Investments - current  5,300    

Total current assets

 

 

131,250

 

 

 

137,824

 

Non-current assets:

 

       
Property, plant and equipment, net  19,230   18,232 
Goodwill  6,332   6,332 
Intangible assets, net  2,887   3,014 
Non-current deferred income taxes  744   927 

Total non-current assets

 

 

29,193

 

 

 

28,505

 

Total assets

 

$

160,443

 

 

$

166,329

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

       

Current liabilities:

 

       
Accounts payable $15,594  $19,603 
Accrued liabilities  11,056   10,343 

Total current liabilities

 

 

26,650

 

 

 

29,946

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

       
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities  281   281 
Other non-current liabilities  921   921 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

1,202

 

 

 

1,202

 

Total liabilities

 

 

27,852

 

 

 

31,148

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

    

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 10,953 shares at  December 1, 2018 and 10,806 shares at June 2, 2018  547   540 
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,097

  shares at December 1, 2018 and 2,137 shares at June 2, 2018

  105   107 
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued      
Additional paid-in-capital  60,654   60,061 
Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at December 1, 2018 and June 2, 2018      
Retained earnings  68,700   70,107 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  2,585   4,366 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

132,591

 

 

 

135,181

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

160,443

 

 

$

166,329

 

         

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

December 1,

2018

 

 

December 2,

2017

 

 

December 1,

2018

 

 

December 2,

2017

 

Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

 

               
Net sales $41,314  $39,082  $85,471  $76,077 
Cost of sales  28,343   25,708   58,547   50,555 

Gross profit

 

 

12,971

 

 

 

13,374

 

 

 

26,924

 

 

 

25,522

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses  13,425   12,602   26,524   24,926 
Gain on disposal of assets           (191)

Operating (loss) income

 

 

(454

)

 

 

772

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

787

 

Other (income) expense:                
Investment/interest income  (121)  (36)  (247)  (170)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss  (211)  115   75   316 
Other, net  4   (11)  (4)  (15)
Total other (income) expense  (328)  68   (176)  131 
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes  (126)  704   576   656 
Income tax provision  178   532   449   596 
(Loss) income from continuing operations  (304)  172   127   60 
Income from discontinued operations     1,496      1,496 

Net (loss) income

 

 

(304

)

 

 

1,668

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

1,556

 

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax  (1,041)  230   (1,781)  2,351 
Fair value adjustments on investments loss     48      34 

Comprehensive (loss) income

 

$

(1,345

)

 

$

1,946

 

 

$

(1,654

)

 

$

3,941

 

Net (loss) income per Common share - Basic:

                
(Loss) income from continuing operations $(0.02) $0.01  $0.01  $ 
Income from discontinued operations     0.12      0.12 

Total net (loss) income per Common share - Basic

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.12

 

Net (loss) income per Class B common share - Basic:

        

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations $(0.02) $0.01 

 

$0.01 

 

$ 
Income from discontinued operations     0.11 

 

    0.11 

Total net (loss) income per Class B common share - Basic

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.11

 

Net (loss) income per Common share - Diluted:

        

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations $(0.02) $0.01 

 

$0.01 

 

$ 
Income from discontinued operations     0.12 

 

    0.12 

Total net (loss) income per Common share - Diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.12

 

Net (loss) income per Class B common share - Diluted:

        

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations $(0.02) $0.01 

 

$0.01 

 

$ 
Income from discontinued operations     0.11 

 

    0.11 

Total net (loss) income per Class B common share - Diluted

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.11

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

               
Common shares – Basic  10,952   10,755   10,890   10,734 
Class B common shares – Basic  2,097   2,137   2,114   2,137 
Common shares – Diluted  10,952   10,789   11,053   10,764 
Class B common shares – Diluted  2,097   2,137   2,114   2,137 

Dividends per common share

 

$

0.060

 

 

$

0.060

 

 

$

0.120

 

 

$

0.120

 

Dividends per Class B common share

 

$

0.054

 

 

$

0.054

 

 

$

0.108

 

 

$

0.108

 

                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

December 1,

2018

 

 

December 2,

2017

 

 

December 1,

2018

 

 

December 2,

2017

 

Operating activities:

 

               

Net (loss) income

 

$(304) $1,668  $127  $1,556 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization  792   735   1,556   1,467 
Inventory provisions  150   125   365   287 
Loss (gain) on sale of investments     1      (24)
Gain on disposal of assets           (191)
Share-based compensation expense  230   208   395   309 
Deferred income taxes  97   66   155   62 
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable  100   (1,735)  (98)  312 
Inventories  (1,908)  (2,021)  (1,831)  (4,634)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (319)  (357)  (282)  (615)
Accounts payable  1,538   1,757   (3,881)  (998)
Accrued liabilities  344   (517)  571   209 
Other  161   264   174   (3)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

881

 

 

 

194

 

 

 

(2,749

)

 

 

(2,263

)

Investing activities:

 

               
Capital expenditures  (1,120)  (1,720)  (2,192)  (2,735)
Proceeds from sale of assets           276 
Proceeds from maturity of investments     4,177      8,177 
Purchases of investments  (3,000)  (3,943)  (5,300)  (3,943)
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities     114      265 
Purchases of available-for-sale securities     (114)     (265)
Other     (2)     (5)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(4,120

)

 

 

(1,488

)

 

 

(7,492

)

 

 

1,770

 

Financing activities:

 

               
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  11      203    
Cash dividends paid  (770)  (763)  (1,534)  (1,521)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(759

)

 

 

(763

)

 

 

(1,331

)

 

 

(1,521

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (621)  81   (1,034)  1,140 

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(4,619

)

 

 

(1,976

)

 

 

(12,606

)

 

 

(874

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  52,478   56,429   60,465   55,327 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

47,859

 

 

$

54,453

 

 

$

47,859

 

 

$

54,453

 

                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

 

Net Sales and Gross Profit

 

For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018

 

($ in thousands)

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Strategic Business Unit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 FY 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 FY 2018

 

 

% Change

 

PMT $32,328      $30,063   7.5%
Canvys  6,498       6,707   -3.1%
Healthcare  2,488       2,312   7.6%
Total $41,314      $39,082   5.7%
                 

 

 

YTD FY 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD FY 2018

 

 

% Change

 

PMT $67,097      $59,187   13.4%
Canvys  13,671       12,472   9.6%
Healthcare  4,703       4,418   6.5%
Total $85,471      $76,077   12.3%
                 
                 
                 

Gross Profit

 

 

 

 

 

Q2 FY 2019

 

 

%

 

of

 

Net

 

Sales

 

 

Q2 FY 2018

 

 

% of Net Sales

 

PMT $10,107   31.3% $10,262   34.1%
Canvys  2,132   32.8%  2,128   31.7%
Healthcare  732   29.4%  984   42.6%
Total $12,971   31.4% $13,374   34.2%
                 

 

 

YTD FY 2019

 

 

%

 

of

 

Net

 

Sales

 

 

YTD FY 2018

 

 

%

 

of

 

Net

 

Sales

 

PMT $21,114   31.5% $19,836   33.5%
Canvys  4,445   32.5%  3,674   29.5%
Healthcare  1,365   29.0%  2,012   45.5%
Total $26,924   31.5% $25,522   33.5%
                 

