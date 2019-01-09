09/01/2019 01:00:00

San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Federal Credit Union (SFFedCU) today announced its 2019 Youth Scholarship program for high school seniors in San Francisco and San Mateo Counties. A total of $10,000 will be awarded to four students – two from each county.

“We believe our youth are the future and we want to do our part to ensure the success of our future generations,” said CEO Jonathan Oliver. SFFedCU encourages financial literacy starting at an early age. The 45,000 member, not-for-profit organization makes yearly donations to the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco, and has a special Youth Accounts program, launched in partnership with the City, that helps teach youngsters the importance of saving money for the future. The program now has 2,634 active accounts, with nearly $2 million in savings.

The Youth Scholarship program was established to assist students who are members of SFFedCU and plan to continue education in college or vocational school programs. Scholarship recipients are selected on the basis of academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations and unusual personal or family circumstances. Financial need is not considered.

For more information and to apply, please visit SanFranciscoFCU.com/youth-scholarships

About San Francisco Federal Credit Union

San Francisco Federal Credit Union has been serving San Francisco since 1954 and is not-for-profit and member-owned. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in San Francisco or San Mateo Counties is eligible for membership. San Francisco Federal Credit Union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and is an Equal Housing Lender. We provide banking, lending and investment services to nearly 45,000 members and have assets of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit

SanFranciscoFCU.com

For More Information:

Rob A. Seide

415-615-7012

Rob_Seide@SanFranciscoFCU.com

SF.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Jan
VELO
Nogle gange forekommer strategier og eksekveringen af dem mere indlysende end andre.   For 8-10 år s..
39
05 Jan
BAVA
1. Hvor får du 1,7-1,8 Mia fra? I Q3 rapporten angav de sequrities, cash and cashequivalents til 2,4..
31
06 Jan
PNDORA
Pandora A/S 6.januar 2019   Jeg har den 4.januar 2019 købt aktier i Pandora A/S til kurs 273,2 DKK. ..
29
08 Jan
VELO
Det er trist at se, hvorledes knap så fine følelser løber af med debattører i denne debat. Hype og s..
24
05 Jan
 
FINANS bringer i dag en artikel, som siger at den gennemsnitlige leder i de største engelske selskab..
24
04 Jan
VELO
  En gennemsnitspatient på 70 kg. betaler ved 4 $/mg ift. anvist dosering af envarsus 0,13 mg/kg = c..
23
06 Jan
VELO
Jeg kan anbefale at gå på opdagelse på VELO hjemmeside.        https://www.envarsusxr.com/hcp/profes..
22
05 Jan
VELO
Der er to vigtige ting der bliver overset. 1 selve markedet for envarsus - i tacromolinus er over 1..
22
07 Jan
VWS
Det hænger desværre ikke helt sådan sammen.   Jeg har været med til at planlægge større møller til m..
21
04 Jan
VWS
  @Tommycarstensen   Jeg tjekker som regel først debatten efter alm arbejdstid, og ser dine spørgsmå..
20

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CureVac Announces U.S. Patent Grant for mRNA Vaccination of Infants Against RSV
2
Five Food Trends To Watch in 2019
3
Starkey Hearing Technologies unveils three revolutionary advancements within Livio® AI: Fall Detection and Alerts, Heart Rate Measurement and Thrive™ Virtual Assistant
4
Fulfill Your Health Resolutions With NutraFuels NutraHempCBD CBD Lifestyle Kits, Nearly 50% Off
5
Pixium Vision announces its PRIMA chip successfully met interim study endpoints for dry AMD

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:10
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg Keynotes 2019 Consumer Electronics Show
01:00
San Francisco Federal Credit Union Launches 2019 Youth Scholarship Program
00:30
DPW Holdings, Inc. Announces Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards
00:09
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
08 Jan
Akorn Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
08 Jan
Heartland BancCorp’s TransCounty Title Agency adds All Ohio Title Agency
08 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (HFBC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HFBC Investors to Contact the Firm
08 Jan
CLEER INC DEBUTS NEW BLUETOOTH WIRELESS HEADPHONES
08 Jan
Kevin Quinn Named Heartland Regional President, Joanne Sherwood Becomes President and CEO of Citywide Banks

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 January 2019 02:39:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190108.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-09 03:39:55 - 2019-01-09 02:39:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY