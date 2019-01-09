09/01/2019 16:00:00

Security Innovation and ICMCP join forces to address cybersecurity talent shortage

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in application security, today announced that it will offer free computer based training (CBT) to The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) members looking to expand their skills or seek a career in cyber security. ICMCP is the leading destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals. This free training is another step in the joint partnership between the two companies, building upon the success of last year’s Web application cyber range challenge run at the ICMCP 2018 National Conference in September.

All ICMCP members will have access to Security Innovation’s on-demand training that features pre-configured learning paths for more than 40 roles. This is the same curriculum offered to the company’s clients that comprise many of the world’s most reputable brands. 

“There is a large number of unfilled cyber security jobs, making a hacker’s job even easier,” said David Elcock, Executive Director ICMCP. “This partnership helps us achieve our mission of consistent representation of women and minorities in the cybersecurity industry, while also solving a serious industry problem.” 

ICMCP sponsorship builds upon Security Innovation’s objective to develop and encourage women and minorities in cybersecurity. The company has sponsored similar learning events for organization such as Women in Security & Privacy (WISP), Executive Women’s Forum (EWF), Michigan Women in Security & Privacy, United Way BoSTEM, and many others. 

“We are honored to continue our work with ICMCP to make this specialized training accessible to those who already have other hurdles to overcome,” said Lisa Parcella, VP of Marketing at Security Innovation. “Security Innovation is committed to making the security and technology field approachable for everyone.”

ICMPC members can sign up for free training at:  https://web.securityinnovation.com/icmcp2019

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range, is the industry’s only simulated Web site  environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a non-profit organization launched in 2014 to help bridge the ‘great cyber divide’ that results from the ongoing underrepresentation of minorities and women in the fast-growing field of cyber security. The ICMCP tackles this ‘divide’ with scholarship opportunities, technical training programs, innovative outreach, mentoring and networking programs. The ICMCP targets minority and women cyber security professionals worldwide and promotes academic and technical excellence in our tradecraft.  Twitter @ICMCP_ORG

Security Innovation Media Contact:

Joshua Milne

PR@SecurityInnovation.com

617-501-1620

security innovation logo.jpg

